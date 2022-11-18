Read full article on original website
LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55
Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
BOISE STATE 68, COLORADO 55
Percentages: FG .358, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ruffin 2-7, Hammond 1-2, Gabbidon 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Simpson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gabbidon 2, Lovering). Turnovers: 13 (Simpson 4, Lovering 3, Clifford 2, Gabbidon 2, Hammond, O'Brien). Steals: 5...
BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42
Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
JACKSONVILLE 91, VOORHEES 61
Percentages: FG .625, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Windom 3-4, Ford 2-3, Rosario 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joseph 2). Turnovers: 9 (Blue 4, Ford 2, Rosario 2, Fleetion). Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Rosario). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Osifo264-60-02-3018. Payne267-103-65-102117. Davis313-60-01-6307. Nolan316-140-01-88313. O'Hearn182-44-50-2208.
California still looking for first win as it faces Texas State
California’s men’s basketball team hopes to rebound from its worst start in 25 years when it hosts Texas State in
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53
Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Area rivals Washington St., Eastern Washington to square off
Regional counterparts Washington State and Eastern Washington meet Monday for a neutral-court game in Spokane, Wash., with both trying to
NO. 5 BAYLOR 80, NO. 8 UCLA 75
Percentages: FG .446, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cryer 4-8, Flagler 4-8, Lohner 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Bridges 0-3, George 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Thamba 2, Ojianwuna ). Turnovers: 11 (George 4, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Flagler). Steals: 4 (Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler).
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66
MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game
Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30
Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
ORLANDO (113) Bol 9-15 2-4 22, Okeke 1-3 1-2 4, Bamba 6-14 6-8 21, F.Wagner 9-17 6-6 29, Suggs 5-12 0-0 12, Schofield 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Hampton 5-8 2-4 14, Houstan 0-4 2-2 2, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 19-26 113. INDIANA (114) Hield 5-12...
Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak
Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
