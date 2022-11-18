ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Bakersfield Californian

LONG BEACH STATE 84, SAINT KATHERINE 55

Percentages: FG .321, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Romero 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 2-4, Vertiz 2-4, Petrusev 0-1, Amador 0-2, Harper 0-2, Parker 0-2, Anglo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Odinigwe, Petrusev). Turnovers: 25 (Petrusev 5, Romero 5, Anglo 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Durham 2,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BOISE STATE 68, COLORADO 55

Percentages: FG .358, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Ruffin 2-7, Hammond 1-2, Gabbidon 1-3, O'Brien 0-1, Clifford 0-2, da Silva 0-2, Simpson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gabbidon 2, Lovering). Turnovers: 13 (Simpson 4, Lovering 3, Clifford 2, Gabbidon 2, Hammond, O'Brien). Steals: 5...
BOISE, ID
Bakersfield Californian

BUTLER 89, THE CITADEL 42

Percentages: FG .308, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Ash 2-9, Durr 1-1, Conrad 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Smith 0-1, Clark 0-3, McAllister 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Clark 3). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Durr 4, Ash 3, McAllister 2, Morgan 2, Conrad, Smith). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian

JACKSONVILLE 91, VOORHEES 61

Percentages: FG .625, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Windom 3-4, Ford 2-3, Rosario 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joseph 2). Turnovers: 9 (Blue 4, Ford 2, Rosario 2, Fleetion). Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Rosario). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Osifo264-60-02-3018. Payne267-103-65-102117. Davis313-60-01-6307. Nolan316-140-01-88313. O'Hearn182-44-50-2208.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53

Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

Percentages: FG .434, FT .548. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (LaRavia 3-9, Brooks 3-11, Jones 2-2, Konchar 2-7, Roddy 1-3, Aldama 1-4, Chandler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 10 (Adams 5, LaRavia 2, Clarke, Jones, Konchar). Steals: 13 (Brooks 4, Adams 3, Konchar 2, Aldama,...
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 5 BAYLOR 80, NO. 8 UCLA 75

Percentages: FG .446, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Cryer 4-8, Flagler 4-8, Lohner 1-1, Bonner 1-2, Bridges 0-3, George 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Thamba 2, Ojianwuna ). Turnovers: 11 (George 4, Cryer 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Flagler). Steals: 4 (Cryer 2, Bonner, Flagler).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 113, Miami 87

Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Indiana faces Miami (OH) after Jackson-Davis' 30-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -27.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Indiana hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points in Indiana's 81-79 victory against the Xavier Musketeers. Indiana finished 14-4 at home last season while going 21-14...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

DePaul 98, Miami 83

DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

UC RIVERSIDE 106, OCCIDENTAL 30

Percentages: FG .210, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Williams 2-5, Clotfelter 1-3, Dosa 0-1, Hamermesh 0-1, Waldman 0-1, Hollerich 0-2, Shipp 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Hollerich 4, Hakl 3, Williams 3, Koretz 2, Cassidy, Dosa, Shipp, Waldman, Wilson). Steals: 9 (Dosa...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
TEMPE, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

ORLANDO (113) Bol 9-15 2-4 22, Okeke 1-3 1-2 4, Bamba 6-14 6-8 21, F.Wagner 9-17 6-6 29, Suggs 5-12 0-0 12, Schofield 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 3-12 0-0 7, Hampton 5-8 2-4 14, Houstan 0-4 2-2 2, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-91 19-26 113. INDIANA (114) Hield 5-12...
ORLANDO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI

