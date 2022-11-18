Youngstown State Penguins (4-1) at Navy Midshipmen (3-1) BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Youngstown State Penguins following Navy's 78-69 overtime victory against the UCSD Tritons. Navy finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Midshipmen averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last...

