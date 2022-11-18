Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
Bakersfield Californian
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi St. 71, Colorado St. 66
MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Hayes 4-9, Powe 2-4, Smith 2-3, Jordan 1-1, Johnson 1-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (D.Carter 2, J.Carter 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 4, J.Carter 3, Hayes 3, D.Carter 2, Team 2, Parker 1, Johnson 1) Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
QUEENS 74, MORGAN STATE 64
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Dye 3-3, J.Turner 3-6, McKee 2-5, Mathews 0-1, McLaurin 0-2, McCluney 0-3, Ashby 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, Rains). Turnovers: 20 (Rains 5, Dye 4, Mathews 4, McLaurin 3, Threatt 2, McCluney, McKee).
Bakersfield Californian
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
OKLAHOMA (4-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.6, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Robertson 5-9, Llanusa 1-2, Tot 1-3, Williams 1-3, Scott 1-1, Joens 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-1) Blocked Shots: 9 (Johnson 4, Scott 2, Robertson 1, Williams 1, Scott 1) Turnovers: 29 (Llanusa 4, Tot 4, Tucker 4, Williams 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
MEMPHIS (115) Aldama 2-7 3-4 8, Brooks 13-30 2-4 31, Adams 7-10 1-8 15, Jones 5-10 1-3 13, Konchar 4-11 6-6 16, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, LaRavia 4-12 0-0 11, Roddy 3-8 2-2 9, Tillman 1-1 0-1 2, Chandler 2-5 2-3 6, Williams Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-99 17-31 115.
Bakersfield Californian
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
Bakersfield Californian
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
Bakersfield Californian
Denver 98, Dallas 97
DENVER (98) Je.Green 1-1 2-2 4, Porter Jr. 6-11 1-4 14, Jordan 4-5 0-1 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 12, Caldwell-Pope 2-11 4-4 9, Cancar 3-3 0-0 7, Nnaji 2-4 0-0 5, Braun 2-5 0-0 5, Hyland 10-21 6-6 29, Reed 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 37-78 15-19 98. DALLAS (97) Bullock...
Bakersfield Californian
IOWA STATE 68, MILWAUKEE 53
Percentages: FG .395, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Edwards 2-2, Howell 2-3, Browning 1-3, Freeman 1-3, Stuart 1-4, Baker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Pullian 0-1, Rand 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bol, Pullian, Rand). Turnovers: 25 (Freeman 6, Browning 4, Jamison 4, Thomas...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 12 INDIANA 86, MIAMI (OH) 56
MIAMI (OHIO)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .324, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Lewis 3-7, Smith 2-7, Lairy 2-8, Mirambeaux 1-2, Yofan 1-3, Mabrey 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mirambeaux 2, Lewis, Morris). Turnovers: 12 (Lairy 3, Lewis 3, Tatum 3, Mirambeaux, Morris, Yofan). Steals: 5 (Lewis...
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 113, Miami 87
Percentages: FG .388, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Strus 2-5, D.Robinson 1-3, Martin 1-5, Jovic 1-6, Lowry 1-7, O.Robinson 0-1, Dedmon 0-2, Highsmith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adebayo, Dedmon, Lowry). Turnovers: 16 (Lowry 5, Adebayo 3, D.Robinson 2, Martin 2, Cain, Dedmon, Jovic,...
Bakersfield Californian
Golden State 127, Houston 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 24-47, .511 (Thompson 10-13, Curry 7-14, Wiggins 6-11, Poole 1-2, D.Green 0-1, JaM.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Curry 2, DiVincenzo, Looney, Poole). Turnovers: 17 (D.Green 4, JaM.Green 3, Lamb 2, Thompson 2, Wiggins...
Bakersfield Californian
Girard leads Syracuse against Richmond after 21-point game
Syracuse Orange (2-1) vs. Richmond Spiders (2-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -3.5; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Richmond Spiders after Joseph Girard III scored 21 points in Syracuse's 76-48 victory against the Northeastern Huskies. Richmond went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall....
