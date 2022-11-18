ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53

MILWAUKEE (2-2) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 4, Rand 0-5 1-2 1, Jamison 0-1 1-2 1, Pullian 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 3-7 4-5 11, Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Browning 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 2-5 4-5 8, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, Stuart 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-2 0-0 6, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 12-18 53.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Boise St. 68, Colorado 55

COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
BOISE, ID
Bakersfield Californian

Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT

ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
TEMPE, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-2) Jacobs 6-21 4-6 16, Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Benjamin 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 2-3 14, White 2-5 2-2 8, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Goudeau 1-2 0-0 3, Reniya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Threatt 5-6 1-2 12, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-73 14-19 80.
NORMAN, OK
Bakersfield Californian

No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56

MIAMI (OHIO) (1-4) Mirambeaux 3-11 0-0 7, Lairy 5-16 0-1 12, Lewis 4-10 1-2 12, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Stevens 1-3 0-0 2, Mabrey 3-12 0-0 7, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Tatum 1-2 0-0 2, Yofan 1-3 0-0 3, Rylee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 2-5 56. INDIANA (4-0) Jackson-Davis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70

Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
DURHAM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115

MEMPHIS (115) Aldama 2-7 3-4 8, Brooks 13-30 2-4 31, Adams 7-10 1-8 15, Jones 5-10 1-3 13, Konchar 4-11 6-6 16, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, LaRavia 4-12 0-0 11, Roddy 3-8 2-2 9, Tillman 1-1 0-1 2, Chandler 2-5 2-3 6, Williams Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-99 17-31 115.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bakersfield Californian

DePaul 98, Miami 83

DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Indiana 114, Orlando 113

Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

JACKSONVILLE 91, VOORHEES 61

Percentages: FG .625, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Windom 3-4, Ford 2-3, Rosario 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joseph 2). Turnovers: 9 (Blue 4, Ford 2, Rosario 2, Fleetion). Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Rosario). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Osifo264-60-02-3018. Payne267-103-65-102117. Davis313-60-01-6307. Nolan316-140-01-88313. O'Hearn182-44-50-2208.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy