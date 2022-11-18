Read full article on original website
Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53
MILWAUKEE (2-2) Miszkiewicz 2-3 0-0 4, Rand 0-5 1-2 1, Jamison 0-1 1-2 1, Pullian 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 3-7 4-5 11, Thomas 1-3 0-2 2, Browning 4-6 0-0 9, Johnson 2-5 4-5 8, Howell 2-3 2-2 8, Stuart 1-4 0-0 3, Baker 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-2 0-0 6, Bol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 12-18 53.
Boise St. 68, Colorado 55
COLORADO (3-3) da Silva 4-8 1-2 9, Lovering 0-0 1-2 1, Clifford 3-8 2-3 8, Gabbidon 1-4 1-2 4, Simpson 6-13 2-3 14, Hammond 1-3 1-2 4, Wright 2-4 2-3 6, Ruffin 2-10 1-2 7, O'Brien 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 19-53 13-23 55. BOISE ST. (3-2) Degenhart 4-11 4-4 14,...
Arizona St. 83, New Mexico 77, OT
ARIZONA ST. (4-0) Mokwuah 7-11 2-2 16, Erikstrup 1-3 0-0 3, Hunt 5-17 4-4 15, Simmons 5-13 4-5 16, Skinner 7-19 7-9 24, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 0-1 0-0 0, Newman 2-5 0-0 4, Sousa 0-2 5-6 5, Totals 27-71 22-26 83. NEW MEXICO (1-3)
No. 16 Oklahoma 89, Texas-Arlington 80
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-2) Jacobs 6-21 4-6 16, Smith 2-6 3-4 7, Benjamin 3-7 0-0 7, Washington 6-13 2-3 14, White 2-5 2-2 8, Gipson 2-4 0-0 4, Goudeau 1-2 0-0 3, Reniya Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Threatt 5-6 1-2 12, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 30-73 14-19 80.
No. 12 Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56
MIAMI (OHIO) (1-4) Mirambeaux 3-11 0-0 7, Lairy 5-16 0-1 12, Lewis 4-10 1-2 12, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Stevens 1-3 0-0 2, Mabrey 3-12 0-0 7, Morris 1-2 1-2 3, Tatum 1-2 0-0 2, Yofan 1-3 0-0 3, Rylee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-68 2-5 56. INDIANA (4-0) Jackson-Davis...
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 86, MONTREAT 70
Percentages: FG .475, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bryant 3-5, Rivera 2-2, Erbeck 2-3, Murray 2-3, Ja.Wright 2-4, Flenory 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Tchatchouang 0-1, Mills 0-2, Rodrigue 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Erbeck 2). Turnovers: 14 (Rodrigue 3, Mills 2, Murray 2, Roberson 2,...
Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115
MEMPHIS (115) Aldama 2-7 3-4 8, Brooks 13-30 2-4 31, Adams 7-10 1-8 15, Jones 5-10 1-3 13, Konchar 4-11 6-6 16, Clarke 1-4 0-0 2, LaRavia 4-12 0-0 11, Roddy 3-8 2-2 9, Tillman 1-1 0-1 2, Chandler 2-5 2-3 6, Williams Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 43-99 17-31 115.
DePaul 98, Miami 83
DEPAUL (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 58.3, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rogers 7-8, Morrow 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Allen 1-3, Peoples 0-2, Rimmer 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Morrow 2) Turnovers: 20 (Morrow 6, Rogers 5, Peoples 3, Rimmer 3, Allen 2, Holmes 1) Steals: 9 (Morrow 4, Peoples 4, Rogers 1)
Indiana 114, Orlando 113
Percentages: FG .429, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (F.Wagner 5-9, Bamba 3-8, Bol 2-3, Hampton 2-3, Suggs 2-6, Okeke 1-3, Ross 1-7, Houstan 0-1, Schofield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Suggs 3, Bol 2, Bamba). Turnovers: 9 (Suggs 4, Bamba 2, F.Wagner 2, Hampton).
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
JACKSONVILLE 91, VOORHEES 61
Percentages: FG .625, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 5-8, .625 (Windom 3-4, Ford 2-3, Rosario 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Joseph 2). Turnovers: 9 (Blue 4, Ford 2, Rosario 2, Fleetion). Steals: 3 (Ford 2, Rosario). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. JACKSONVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Osifo264-60-02-3018. Payne267-103-65-102117. Davis313-60-01-6307. Nolan316-140-01-88313. O'Hearn182-44-50-2208.
DRAKE 61, WYOMING 56
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins). Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Thompson372-100-12-6136. Anderson343-62-61-5338. Dusell374-81-21-30213. Maldonado306-97-90-52520. Wenzel300-20-02-4030.
Area rivals Washington St., Eastern Washington to square off
Regional counterparts Washington State and Eastern Washington meet Monday for a neutral-court game in Spokane, Wash., with both trying to
Minnesota faces Cal Baptist in matchup of 3-1 teams
It’s suspected that Minnesota could have one of the top 1-2 punches in the Big Ten Conference with Dawson Garcia
