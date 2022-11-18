Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
Tri-City Herald
WA pediatrician shares tips to battle child respiratory infections and stay out of ER
The key to keeping your child out of the hospital with Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection or other respiratory ailments could come down to some basic tips. In a surprise twist, they don’t include reaching for the Robitussin or other over-the-counter medications. In a presentation Friday, Dr. Michael Alston, a...
‘I don't want to die at school’: Ingraham shooting prompts protest
Sophomore Jason Magdaleno, 16, was in the hallway at Seattle’s Ingraham High School when another student was shot and killed last week. “I didn’t know what fear felt like until that moment,” he said in front of City Hall on Monday during a student walkout. “I don’t want anyone to have to go through what I went through. … Every hug, every ‘I love you,’ could be your last.”
Huskies Find Themselves in the Middle of a Bowl Scramble
The UW seems to rate consideration for up to five postseason games.
KOMO News
Grieving parents warn about fentanyl, after Ingraham High School senior dies
SEATTLE, Wash. — A week before the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School, an Ingraham High School senior died from a fentanyl overdose. In a KOMO News Exclusive, the grieving parents are warning others and calling for more accountability, in light of the tragedies. Helpless and broken, the parents...
Washington Examiner
Seattle businesses footing most of the bill for city government: study
(The Center Square) – A study conducted by the Downtown Seattle Association and economic consultant ECONorthwest found that Seattle businesses pay an estimated two-thirds of city's taxes. The estimated share of taxes paid by businesses grew from 56% in 2013 to 64% in 2022, according to the study. That...
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
Chronicle
Washington Audit: Governments Lack Data-Driven Approach in Homelessness Response
To make progress on reducing homelessness, local governments need to rely more on data to make decisions and do a better job of monitoring — and correcting — the nonprofits and organizations they contract with, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor's Office. The performance...
theorcasonian.com
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace will join Snohomish County mayors public safety coalition
The Mountlake Terrace City Council agreed during its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session to join a newly formed coalition of mayors and business leaders who said they are committed to addressing ongoing community concerns about public safety in Snohomish County. The group — Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety...
KOMO News
Memorial held for slain Ingraham High School student
SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial was held on Saturday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the life of the slain teenager, Ebenezer Haile, in the school shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The memorial was held at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church in Lynwood Washington. On Nov. 8,...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
2 suspects detained, 1 at large after shots fired near UW
SEATTLE — Two suspects were arrested and another is still at large after shots were fired near the University of Washington campus Friday afternoon. A woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday to report the group had just pointed at gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North.
Health officials say flu activity rising in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — It’s flu season in Pierce County, but Nigel Turner, director of the Communicable Disease Control division of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, says this year is different. “Right now, it’s at a moderate to high level and increasing rapidly, and this is concerning,” he...
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
The Suburban Times
77th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Theater District Tacoma Concert Band Holiday Music Showcase
Tacoma City Theaters announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season, is set for Sunday, November 27 at 4 pm at the Pantages Theater at South 9th Street and Broadway Plaza. A full schedule of events begins at 2 pm with the Tacoma Concert Band performance of Sound the Bells. Tickets for the performance are available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for guests 18 and under are free and available at the Pantages Theater Box Office. The tree lighting ceremony and community open house in the Pantages lobby are free to the public and tickets are not required.
KOMO News
King County is home to 6th-most expensive zip code in country based on real estate sales
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The sixth-most expensive zip code in the United States, based on median home sales prices, belongs to King County. According to PropertyShark's list of the top 100 most expensive U.S. zip codes, Medina (98039) ranked No. 6 with a record-high median sales price of $4,750,000. PropertyShark, a New York City-based real estate data source, said this year marked the first time a Washington state zip code cracked the top six.
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies - Game Post
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington for the eleventh game of the 2022 season. It was a brutal start to the season for Colorado, starting 0-5 and not looking competitive in any non-conference game. Karl Dorrell was been fired and Mike Sanford took the reins in an interim role. That change led to the Buffs first win of the season over the Cal Bears. Rough losses to Oregon State, Arizona State, Oregon and USC leaves the Buffaloes trying to take down the Huskies in Seattle.
