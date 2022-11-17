ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fwtx.com

George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena

The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Home tour puts local history on display

The Parker Country Heritage Society will present the 39th Annual Candlelight Tour of Homes which showcases Weatherford’s rich history and heritage from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec10. The Parker County Heritage Society is dedicated to the preservation of local historical treasures. The 2022 tour will highlight...
WEATHERFORD, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Isle Du Bois Unit at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Pilot Point

Located on Ray Roberts Lake, the state park consist of nine units. Isle Du Bois Unit is not far from Denton, and about an hour from either Fort Worth or Dallas. It’s a great park and campground for anyone looking to get out of town, year round. We were up on the lake, and I had been hearing so much about the deer in the park, especially a large 10 point buck affectionately known as Manuel, that I wanted to take a drive through the park in hopes of seeing him and other deer. Because no matter how many deer you see, you always want to see more.
PILOT POINT, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
yolotx.com

Christmas in Cleburne

Our countdown to Christmas continues in Cleburne, TX! Every year the week of Thanksgiving, the City of Cleburne begins their Christmas festivities. Christmas in Cleburne kicks off the Monday before Thanksgiving with the Whistle Stop Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hulen Park transforms into a winter wonderland filled with family-friendly games, thousands of sparkling lights, warm treats, and early visits from Santa.
CLEBURNE, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas

Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
dhsthebuzz.org

A Day to Remember

On Nov. 12, two historic World War II aircrafts met their fatal end at the Wings Over Dallas airshow in Dallas. The aircrafts involved were a Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber of the United States Army Air Force (USAAF), named “Texas Raiders” as well as a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane, also of USAAF origin. The two collided in mid-air after the pilot of the Kingcobra miscalculated a turn and slammed into the fuselage of the bomber, severing the rear fuselage from the wings and nose, according to Forbes.
DALLAS, TX
frogsowar.com

BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
