Texas State

texashsfootball.com

Fan Vote 4A Linebacker of the Year

Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 4A Linebacker of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 4A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. *We were limited...
texashsfootball.com

Texas HS Football Podcast: Episode 19

It’s Thanksgiving week and Host Taylor Arenz is very grateful for all her listeners!. This past week the Area Playoffs had some exciting games it was everything you would expect from Texas HS Football with overtime games, last-second scores missed extra points, and more!. Taylor caught up with some...
