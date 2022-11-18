ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leonard returns to make 1st start of season for Clippers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnVRc_0jF9983G00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is returning and starting for the first time this season against the Detroit Pistons.

He has missed 12 straight games since coming off the bench in two of the first three games to begin the season. Leonard had been dealing with stiffness in his right knee, which was surgically repaired in July 2021. He missed all of last season while rehabbing.

He is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. The Clippers have gone 8-7 in Leonard's absence.

“It's going to take Kawhi a little time to get back to the player we know,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

Paul George also will start against the Pistons despite a left hand contusion.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Is it time for the Golden State Warriors to make a hard decision?

The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions in ways no modern NBA dynasty has ever, but the arc of history is bending back in that direction and is doing so very quickly. Expeditiously. Immediately. Like, today. General manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr have deftly and expertly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up. “It’s always nice to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
BOSTON, MA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Staley, VanDerveer back Griner at S Carolina-Stanford game

STANFORD, Calif. — (AP) — Before top-ranked South Carolina boarded the bus and left Maples Pavilion after a big win over No. 2 Stanford, coach Dawn Staley had her Gamecocks write letters to Brittney Griner. On the arena concourse, a “Dear BG” table with an invitation to “Write...
STANFORD, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cowboys K Brett Maher refuses to be iced when officials bungle replay review before 60-yard FG

Officials did their best to ice Brett Maher on Sunday. But the Dallas Cowboys kicker wouldn't be fazed on a 60-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings. Leading 20-3 with 31 seconds left in the first half, the Cowboys got the ball back at their own 14-yard line after a Vikings punt. They ran a hurry-up offense in an effort to tack on points before the end of the half.
DALLAS, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 9th career kickoff returned for touchdown

Cordarrelle Patterson entered Sunday in a three-way tie for the most kickoff-return touchdowns in NFL history. Now the record is all his own. During the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Patterson fielded a kickoff from the end zone. He knifed through a group of would-be Bears tacklers near the 30-yard line then broke near midfield. Nobody was catching him from there.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City

DETROIT — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills dug out of their snowy homes and got their groove back in the Motor City. Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

After falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had been seen earlier in the game receiving treatment on his hamstrings, and as the game ended, his left shoulder was clearly causing him pain. Fields had been riding a remarkable run...
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
138K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy