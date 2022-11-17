Read full article on original website
Related
What Bob Iger Said About Bob Chapek in Email to Disney Staff—Full Statement
"Disney holds a special place in the hearts of people around the globe thanks to you," Iger said in his email to the entertainment giant's employees.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
ComicBook
Avatar Returns to Disney+ Ahead of The Way of Water Release
The biggest box office hit in movie history has finally made its return to Disney+. Avatar, which was a product of 20th Century Fox absorbed in the acquisition by the Walt Disney Company, had been available to stream on Disney+ for a while. That changed a couple of months ago, when the film was removed from Disney+ ahead of its theatrical re-release. Now, things have been set right once again, as Avatar made its return to the streaming service, just in time for its sequel to hit theaters next month.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
An exciting Deadpool 3 cameo might have just leaked
We learned about Deadpool 3’s biggest cameo from the moment Ryan Reynolds announced the sequel’s release date on social media. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, and he’ll have a more significant role in the film than a simple cameo. Rumors that followed teased additional exciting cameos from certain Marvel characters without necessarily identifying the characters.
What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
James Cameron Scores Touchdown With Final Trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
In case you’re unaware of the sequel to one of the most successful films ever, this is a trailer for it. Thus begins the final rush of pre-release marketing and promotion for “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Tickets went on sale in North America at all major theater chains and alongside the announcement of the global premiere dates (December 6 in London, Dec. 9 in Seoul, Dec. 10 in Tokyo and Dec. 12 in Los Angeles). Moreover, as promised, Walt Disney dropped a third and final trailer for the 3-D epic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds holding out hope for a full-blown ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie one day
Before you bring it up, Ryan Reynolds hasn’t forgotten about Once Upon a Deadpool, the ill-fated PG-13 version of the Merc with a Mouth’s second solo adventure that brought in Fred Savage to provide a self-aware framing device, only to end up tanking at the box office after it turned out that not even a hefty helping of festive cheer could entice paying customers to see a watered-down version of the foul-mouthed mutant.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
Spider-Man Offshoot Silk: Spider Society Greenlit at MGM+, More Live-Action Marvel Shows to Follow
This’ll get your Spidey-sense a-tingling: A new, live-action series set in the Spider-Man universe is coming to MGM+. The network formerly known as Epix has ordered to series Silk: Spider Society, TVLine has learned. The Sony Pictures Television show is the first of a “suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters,” per MGM+. Silk: Spider Society is based on comic-book characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series will focus on Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that got Peter Parker. The action will...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
Every Marvel Phase Four Movie and Show Ranked From Worst to Best
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel has reached the end of yet another phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If nothing else, this was an interesting time in the history of Marvel, one marked by uncertainty brought about by a pandemic and a release calendar that changed frequently — which is never a good thing for a company trying to tell one enormous story across multiple mediums simultaneously.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Bob Iger makes shock return at Disney and Rian Johnson now loves ‘Star Wars’ more than ever
We’re counting the hours until Wednesday’s Andor season finale on Wednesday. Screeners have been sent to various outlets and – while we haven’t seen any spoilers the advance word is that we should anticipate a real good time. It’s also looking like this will be one of the longest finales of any show on Disney Plus, with sources saying it’ll clock in at 53 minutes and 16 seconds. The only downside is that afterwards, we’ll be facing a painful two-year wait for season two, but we’ll be there the very moment it drops on Disney Plus.
comicon.com
Marvel Studios Taps Director Yann Demange And Writer Michael Starrbury To Reshape ‘Blade’
Blade is getting a creative retooling. A month or so after original director Bassam Tariq left the production, The Hollywood Reporter claims Lovecraft Country‘s Yann Demange will take the helm of the troubled Marvel Studios production while When They See Us‘s Michael Starrbury will do a page one rewrite of the script. Reportedly, the tone will go for something “dark and gritty” in lieu of employing the studio house style and hew closer to the first Blade film cycle.
disneytips.com
Movies You Need to Watch Before Your Next Trip to the Magic Kingdom
Planning your next trip to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World? There are some Disney movies you have to watch (or re-watch) before you go to make the most of some of the best rides and shows that Disney World has to offer. Use this list to plan a...
Comments / 0