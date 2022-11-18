ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Carthage’s Steadley Elementary buries new time capsule

By Payton Holloway
 6 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo. – The preservation of history is a never-ending process.

One way to do that is through time capsules.

Steadley Elementary in Carthage, Missouri looked for a time capsule.

They couldn’t find it, but they did bury a new one.

Inside the new time capsule is pictures and signatures of current students and faculty and last year’s yearbook.

