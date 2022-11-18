Read full article on original website
Lady Lions rally from 13 down to force OT with 6A Odessa, but fall 53-51
GLEN ROSE – The Brownwood Lady Lions rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to force overtime, but were unable to upend Class 6A Odessa High in a 53-51 setback Tuesday afternoon. Down 39-26 to start the fourth period, the Lady Lions outscored Odessa 23-10 over the final eight minutes...
HPU notches second victory over Austin College, 80-73
The Howard Payne University men’s basketball team improved to 2-2 overall with an 80-73 victory over Austin College Tuesday evening in non-conference action. Down 37-36 at the half, the Yellow Jackets shot 56.2% from the field and outscored the Roos 44-36 in the second half to take the game 80-73.
Lady Dragons pick up 56-53 road win over Hawley
HAWLEY – The Bangs Lady Dragons improved to 6-5 on the season with a 56-53 road victory over Hawley Tuesday. Bangs led 13-10 after one quarter, 28-27 at halftime, and 39-38 heading into the fourth period. Jadyn Miller scored a team-high 16 points, with 10 coming in the final...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Winning State
I love this time of the year – playoff football – and I have been privileged down through the years to be around some great State Championship football teams. I’ve also been around some great football teams that were not State Champions. What’s the difference? Obviously I’m not somebody who can figure that out.
Senior Lions thankful to be leading program’s resurgence
After a combined eight wins and a pair of first-round playoff exits the past two seasons, the Brownwood Lions football program in 2022 is hearkening back to the successes of yesteryear. Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett made no secret of his desire for the football program to return to...
VIDEO: Lions-Canyon area playoff highlights
Check out all the big plays from the Brownwood’s 10th victory of the season as the Lions advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Check out all the game videos of the entire season HERE. Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
Lions basketball edged by Brady, 64-62, slips to 0-2
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions slipped to 0-2 on the season with a narrow 64-62 road loss to the Class 3A Brady Bulldogs Tuesday morning. Still short-handed, the Lions led 21-16 after one quarter, 31-29 at halftime and 48-46 through three quarters, but were outscored 18-14 over the final eight minutes. Brownwood converted just 4 of 12 free throws in the final quarter.
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith, Blanket split basketball doubleheader; May girls fall
BROOKESMITH—The Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 7-1 on the season with a 50-30 victory over the Blanket Lady Tigers Monday. Brookesmith led 23-7 after one quarter, 31-12 at halftime, and 48-19 through three periods. Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs were Bailey Mendieta with 17 points, Nevaeh Neith...
Carolyn Mabee
Carolyn Mabee passed away surrounded by family on November 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn was born to Arnold and Velma Herdman on January 10, 1944, in San Angelo, Texas. She has been a resident of Brown County for 59 years. She married Neil l. Mabee on June 29, 1963, at First Christian Church in Brownwood, Texas. Carolyn and Neil were married for 59 years when she passed.
Roy Early
Roy Early, farmer/rancher, family man, and impromptu singer, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022, at a hospital in Abilene. He was 89 years old. Funeral services for Roy are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, at Bangs First Baptist Church with Brother Pepper Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Bangs Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Christopher George Maudsley
Funeral service for Christopher George Maudsley, 55 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Boot Barn
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Boot Barn on Friday, November 18th. Boot Barn is located at 527A West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Boot Barn offers a wide selection of boots, hats, jeans, outerwear, protective work wear, and more. They support the American worker, from the oil and gas industry to agriculture. Boot Barn also caters to women’s mainstream and western inspired pieces.
Doyce Nelson
Doyce Glenn Nelson, 84, of Zephyr, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 28, 2022 with interment to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Gerald Burns.
Amalia ‘Molly’ Saenz
Amalia “Molly” Saenz passed away November 18th, 2022, in Grand Prairie, Texas. She was born December 30, 1953, to Santos and Auroara Aguirre in Brady, Texas. Molly was a genuine and infectious person who loved everyone unconditionally. She has a fierce love for God! She shared her faith and encouragement with everyone she encountered. Molly knew no strangers, she welcomed everyone into her life. She had an immeasurable faith and there was no problem too big for God. Molly shined her light into every situation and circumstance. Her joy and laugher were contagious. Molly was loved by all and her love for Jesus continues to live through all of us. The name Amalia means “work of God” and Molly truly did live up to her given name. She will be missed but never forgotten.
HOW TO COOK A TURKEY: Early Primary
The tradition of Thanksgiving recipes from more than 500 elementary students across Brown County continues:
Brownwood Fire Department responds to Saturday structure fire
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. At 4:29 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 the Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1504 Indian Creek Drive in Brownwood for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy smoke showing from the rear of the structure. A...
Holiday Happenings: November 22nd – November 27
The following events will take place Tuesday night through Sunday, November 27th. Tuesday, November 22nd – Family Craft Night at Chick-fil-a from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Tuesday, November 22nd – Thanksgiving Potluck & Trivia Night at 10 Mile Tasting Room from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Thursday,...
