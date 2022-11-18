Read full article on original website
NY1
Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery
Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
Nikole Hannah-Jones challenges New York City mom's subway concerns under Hochul
1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones mocked Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu on Thursday for a tweet about subway safety in New York City.
2 charged in planned attack of Manhattan synagogue, allegedly linked to Twitter threats
People enter Penn Station in Manhattan. Elected officials are also ramping up efforts to combat hate crimes throughout the city and state. [ more › ]
Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims
NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
Voter turnout in NYC plummeted from 2018 — even with early voting
Gov. Kathy Hochul stands alongside Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado at their election night party. Hochul was declared the winner over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, becoming the first woman to be elected governor of New York. Nearly two-thirds of active voters in New York City declined to cast ballots in this month’s gubernatorial election. [ more › ]
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
NYC criminal justice advocates demand release of NYPD gang database report
With less than two months left in 2022, criminal justice advocates are urging city officials to release a long-awaited report on the NYPD gang database. The yearslong investigation is supposed to be released this year, the Department of Investigation commissioner previously said. [ more › ]
Manhattan gay bar owner laments NYPD's 'nonchalant' response to vandalism attacks
A still of surveillance footage showing a suspect hurling a brick at the bar window. “They should've been connected to the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force after the first brick." [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Announces Development Team for Sack Wern Houses Rehabilitation Project in Soundview, The Bronx
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has selected Asland Capital Partners, Breaking Ground, Douglaston Development, and SLM Architecture to complete a major rehabilitation project at Sack Wern Houses, a seven-building complex in the Soundview section of The Bronx. Constructed in 1941, the complex sits between Seward and Lafayette Avenue,...
Threat to NYC Jewish Community Stopped With Two Men Arrested at Penn Station
Two armed men were arrested at Penn Station in New York City Saturday morning on suspicion of a “developing threat” to the city’s Jewish community, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. Authorities had been investigating a 21-year-old man from Suffolk County, New York who made a series of increasingly concerning statements about attacking a synagogue in New York City, sources told ABC News. He was reportedly spotted at Penn Station, police saying they seized “a large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine” among other items from the attempted assailants. Christopher Brown, 21, has been charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon, while Matthew Mahrer, 22, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Police discovered the imminent threat Friday, they said, working with state and federal officials to identify the people behind it. Police haven’t released further details on what the men had planned, but ABC News reported their threat hadn’t involved a specific synagogue.Read it at NY Daily News
norwoodnews.org
Out & About: Turkey Giveaways, Flagging Event, Dance Grants & More!
Join Bronx Community Board 7 Veterans committee and other members for the First Annual Flagging Event in honor of local veterans at the Bronx Victory Memorial on Mosholu Parkway between Marion Avenue and Hull Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Karla Cabrera Carrera on kcabreracarrera@cb.nyc.gov or on (929) 496 0748.
DOC commissioner blames de Blasio for Rikers Island troubles
NEW YORK -- Just a day after a federal judge gave the Adams administration more time to fix the problems on Rikers Island, CBS2 questioned the city correction commissioner to find out how he's going to fix things.He sat down with political reporter Marcia Kramer for a recording of CBS2's Sunday talk show "The Point."In an administration that rarely blames problems on others, there was a stunning charge from correction commissioner Louis Molina about the problems at Rikers Island: blame Bill de Blasio."The former administration made some decisions that critically hurt the agency, just to...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan
Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
Manhattan District Attorney vacates 188 cases tied to convicted cops
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. DA Alvin Bragg's office wants past convictions tossed on the grounds of due process violations, following investigations from the newly-created Post-Conviction Justice Unit. [ more › ]
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Manhattan DA moves to vacate convictions of 8 NYPD members
NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has moved to vacate nearly 200 misdemeanor convictions against eight NYPD members.Bragg called for the cases to be dismissed following an investigation that found due process violations.The arrests made between 2001 and 2016 were tied to the members' law enforcement duties, including official misconduct, falsifying records and perjury. More than half of the sentences resulted in fines or incarceration.
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
Washington Examiner
New York lawyers disbarred for firebombing police car during George Floyd protests
A pair of New York lawyers who pleaded guilty to firebombing an empty police car during protests over the death of George Floyd in 2020 were disbarred by state attorney regulators this week. New York's Appellate Division on Tuesday ruled that Colinford Mattis, 34, and 33-year-old Urooj Rahman's guilty pleas...
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Man Gets 16 Years for Running Fentanyl and Heroin Mill out of Fieldston Home
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Friday, Nov. 18, that a man from the Fieldston section of The Bronx has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of narcotics charges for running a heroin and fentanyl mill out of his home. In...
