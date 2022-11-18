Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (illness) ruled out again for Nuggets Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out for another game as a result. Expect another start for Jeff Green in the frontcourt. In 13 games...
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Keldon Johnson for inactive Devin Vassell (ankle) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Johnson will make his return after he was held out one game with ankle soreness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (ankle) available Sunday versus Lakers
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (ankle) will play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Vassell did not play in Saturday's game, but will suit up tonight as the Spurs take on the Lakers. He should find his way back into the starting lineup with his usual workload. Our models...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) active for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Haliburton will play in the second half of Indiana's back-to-back despite experiencing recent right ankle soreness. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Haliburton to score 44.2 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 18.8 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Hayward will be available on the road. In 29.2 expected minutes, our models project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Bruce Brown Jr. for inactive Jamal Murray (health protocols) on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown is starting in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown will start at point guard after Jamal Murray was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 25.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Brown's projection includes 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Davis was dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he landed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
New York's Mitchell Robinson (knee) remains out on Friday
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Robinson will miss his eighth straight contest with sprained right knee. Expect Isaiah Hartenstein to start against a Warriors' team allowing 56.4 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Hartenstein's projection...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (hand) doubtful for Heat Sunday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Robinson is still dealing with his right hand sprain. While it seems as though there's some improvement, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but expect him to sit.
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Joe (knee) ruled out for Thunder on Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe will not play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Joe is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has once again decided to rule him out of action for Monday's contest. In 11 games this season,...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (ankle) will not return for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. LeVert suffered what is being called a left ankle injury. As a result, he has been ruled out at halftime for the rest of the night - Cleveland is also up by 17 points, so perhaps they're just being cautious with the combo guard. Expect more minutes for Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro.
