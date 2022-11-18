Adam Interviews Bop Shop Records owner

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Tom Kohn wanted to do something to special to celebrate 40 years in business.

Bop Shop Records opened in 1982 and remained a Village Gate staple until it moved to its current spot on Monroe Ave.

There, he’s continued to sell vinyl while also bringing in artists and offering live music.

This year, he committed himself to putting on 40 shows to mark Bop Shop’s milestone anniversary.

That project will be capped off by the 40 th Anniversary Jazz Festival the weekend after Thanksgiving with shows each night from Nov. 25-28. For info, click here.

Below is the interview Adam Chodak conducted with Tom Kohn.

Adam Chodak: You have been in the record business for 50 some-odd years…

Tom Kohn: I started in high school when I was 16 in a record store with long hair and just became fascinated with records and the story that records told. Just like books. The records of today and even now have stories to tell and it’s really important and felt sharing that was really important. I never got the bug to play an instrument which the musicians who play here find that odd. I’m not that coordinated. So that’s been the passion all along. By the time I was 16 I had 2,000 records, which is nuts. Discovered garage sales and started going to garage sales. In the 70s you could buy tons have records for 10 cents, it was great.

AC: Do you still have the same passion?

TK: 100%. 110%. But like some folks, it’s not just about the record it’s about the music that’s on the product. I think it’s important to have tactile, I mean, I don’t care if it’s a CD, if it’s a musician I like and I can only afford a CD, I’ll buy a CD. I buy the music. I prefer not downloading, streaming because the artist doesn’t get any money. And it’s confusing, at lest for me, I’m older and I need something physical and tangible to make it make sense to me and I think it’s just my age, partly that. But if you download 2,000, 3,000 songs, how do you know what you have? You don’t. You just don’t.

AC: But there are a lot folks my age and younger buying vinyl now. Where’s that coming from?

TK: That came about in the mid-2000s, slowly but surely certain people like Neil Young started to get up on that, metal bands, Pearl Jam, there were always a limited amount of records pressed and things got more and more interesting and as things exploded then it became a hipster thing. And sonic records sound better, not always, in general, but you need a decent rig to do that, though. Not the little Crosleys that people should put in the dumpster. I knew it was coming. When CDs came, I was like Oh god, I can buy lots of records. So I was accumulating records in the 90s. I didn’t quite expect it to be this nuts. And more and more jazz artists they put records out some of them very limited, some extremely limited, 300 pieces, depends on what it is. There’s no specific set thing that the artists do or the labels do, sometimes it’s a label choice, sometimes private press, nowadays it takes a year to get it pressed because the plants are so behind. It sort of just rose on its own and I try to teach people how to buy records, what to buy, what not to buy, what to steer clear of…

AC: How do you buy a record?

TK: With money (laughs). It’s hard for me to say because I’ve been at that end of things for so long (pointing to the cash register). Some people try to come in and buy for investing and that’s a bad idea. Buy what you love. Always pursue that. And it’s the same with books and other things, movies. Buy what makes a difference in your life. Then eventually that song that did that. There’s a couple Turtles 45s that did that for me and it’s like the best. Cheesy now, but important when I was 14. And there’s all that, constantly. I remember the first jazz record I first bought when I was like 17. It was Miles Davis, Jack Johnson and it was amazing. McLaughlin, it’s just like, wow, this is ridiculous. And it went from there. I embraced the punk thing pretty heavily too, but it wasn’t much different than creative jazz, there wasn’t that big a gap between those things.

AC: Do you have a prized possession? A record?

TK: Not a prized possession but there is one record I tell everybody instantly Oliver Nelson’s Blues and the Abstract Truth. That’s the one record I would take to the island with me.

AC: Why is that?

TK: Because it does everything for me. It’s just a perfect jazz record for me. It encompasses all the styles. For me, it really dips deep inside and that is the same drive that drives me to bring these bands to town. And Some of the people who have played here are long friends, legends in the jazz world.

AC: And to celebrate 40 years in business, you’re having 40 concert shows. How’s that going?

TK: A little nuts, but that’s OK. You need curiosity. You need the spark of curiosity and that’s what drives people to buy different records. That’s what drives people to listen to different music. They have to have that curiosity first. There was one show we did a couple years back with a guitarist names Pete McCann. Just a monster of an electric guitar player and he’s just doing this insane solo and there’s this kid by the counter and he’s just shaking his head and going I’ve got to rethink everything.

