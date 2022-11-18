Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business

ATLANTA, Texas ( KETK ) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business.

The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, the man broke a window to enter the location and took an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

He later left and traveled toward Bluebonnet Drive and Mimosa Lane. If anyone has information about the man, they should contact Office Marty Spriggs at 903-796-7973.

