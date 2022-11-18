ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
TheDailyBeast

Wrong-Way Driver Released After Smashing Into 25 California Law Enforcement Recruits

The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”Read it at Los Angeles Times
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
11Alive

4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
SYLACAUGA, AL
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman

UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
11Alive

Funds secured for GBI's crackdown on drug trafficking

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation now has more resources to fight drug trafficking in the state. Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that a $142,590 COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force ( AHTF) grant was awarded to Georgia by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). AHTF is a competitive grant...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
