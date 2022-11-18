Read full article on original website
Mississippi deputies looking for suspect who fled traffic stop while wearing handcuffs
Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop while in handcuffs. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:33 a.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on a black Kia Optima near Hwy 61, North of South Harrah’s Parkway which was occupied by a black male identified as Devin Dean of Memphis, TN for traffic violations.
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
KSDK
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at home near St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Missouri
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in O'Fallon, Missouri Saturday afternoon. One person was killed and another was injured.
Investigation finds large number of postal carrier attacks puts workers, your personal info at risk
ATLANTA — A Channel 2 Action News investigation has exclusively uncovered disturbing numbers of attacks on mail carriers across Georgia. The victims in these robberies are not just mail carriers -- it’s you. What the thieves are really after is people’s personal identities. They’re using master keys and...
Wrong-Way Driver Released After Smashing Into 25 California Law Enforcement Recruits
The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”Read it at Los Angeles Times
WSFA
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 13-year-old girl who vanished
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Kaydence Troglin was last seen Wednesday afternoon in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. A photo was provided but no physical description. If...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
FBI Redstone: Why its mission is significant and its future fascinating
The building on Redstone Arsenal where Johnnie Sharp works still has that new-building smell. Take the elevator to the top floor, turn right and walk past the giant FBI seal on the wall and through the doors announcing the executive suite. That’s where you will find Sharp, the senior officer...
Texas parents charged for killing adopted 7-year-old son, stuffing body in washing machine: 'Sick of this boy'
Two Texas parents allegedly killed their 7-year-old adopted son after sending text messages to each other threatening to kill him and saying they were 'sick' of him.
Search for missing metro Atlanta grandmother as skeletal remains are found near search area
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police confirm skeletal remains were found in Newton County, not far from where police have been searching for a missing grandmother. Right now, it’s still unclear if the remains could be those of 64-year-old Debra Ashby. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Funds secured for GBI's crackdown on drug trafficking
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation now has more resources to fight drug trafficking in the state. Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that a $142,590 COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force ( AHTF) grant was awarded to Georgia by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). AHTF is a competitive grant...
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
Reserve deputy fired, arrested on domestic violence
St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs have arrested a former reserve officer last night on a count of domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who went missing Monday night. According to officers, Kian McLoughlin, 16, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He is described as being 5’7″, 205 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing a hoodie, […]
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
