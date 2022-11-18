The driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly crashing his car into 25 law enforcement recruits in California was released from jail Thursday night, authorities said. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested after the incident in South Whittier on Wednesday which took place as the cadets took part in a training run, with witnesses saying a Honda CRV veered onto the wrong side of the road and plowed into the group. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva earlier said investigators believed the crash was “a deliberate act,” but department spokesperson Sgt. Gerardo Magos said a suspect cannot be held in custody for over 48 hours without presenting a case to prosecutors, hence the release. Magos added that Gutierrez would be rearrested once the case had been built. “The evidence is there,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s properly presented.”Read it at Los Angeles Times

SOUTH WHITTIER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO