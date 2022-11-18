Read full article on original website
Daily Nexus
From free throws to fiction: UCSB basketball alum publishes second book
Until his second season playing basketball at UC Santa Barbara, JD Slajchert had no intention to pursue a career in literature. Now, six years removed from his collegiate athletic career, Slajchert has published two novels — his most recent, “Darling, You’re Not Alone,” was released on Nov. 3.
Daily Nexus
University scrapped decades-old housing plans for Munger Hall, documents reveal
Two decades ago, UC Santa Barbara set out to plan the future of its campus and student housing, envisioning the construction of new residential structures and redevelopment of existing buildings that would vastly remake the university. Ultimately, UCSB didn’t execute the bulk of the campus development plan that it spent...
Daily Nexus
Goleta Union School District facing occurrences of anti-Blackness among students; prompting community concern
Goleta Union School District received reports this month of anti-Blackness occurring against Black students enrolled at its schools. These reports were first addressed in a Nov. 7 public statement from Healing Justice Santa Barbara — an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for Black people and combating anti-Blackness — and included demands for Goleta Union School District (GUSD) to address the anti-Black incidents.
Daily Nexus
The Gauchos make their first fall on the road
The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team falls to 2-1 on the season as they lose to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in their first away game. After more than two scoreless minutes following the tip-off, the Lumberjacks started off the scoring with a 3-pointer by redshirt senior forward Nik Mains. This opening shot set the tone for the Lumberjacks for the rest of this game, in which 18 of their 63 points — or 29% — came from 3-pointers.
