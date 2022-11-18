ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Daily Nexus

Goleta Union School District facing occurrences of anti-Blackness among students; prompting community concern

Goleta Union School District received reports this month of anti-Blackness occurring against Black students enrolled at its schools. These reports were first addressed in a Nov. 7 public statement from Healing Justice Santa Barbara — an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for Black people and combating anti-Blackness — and included demands for Goleta Union School District (GUSD) to address the anti-Black incidents.
GOLETA, CA
Daily Nexus

The Gauchos make their first fall on the road

The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team falls to 2-1 on the season as they lose to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in their first away game. After more than two scoreless minutes following the tip-off, the Lumberjacks started off the scoring with a 3-pointer by redshirt senior forward Nik Mains. This opening shot set the tone for the Lumberjacks for the rest of this game, in which 18 of their 63 points — or 29% — came from 3-pointers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

