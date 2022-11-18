ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

“Everything is going up”: Customers react to Eversource, UI bill increase

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFv4f_0jF93ydh00

Conn. (WTNH) – Affected customers are getting ready for some sticker shock at the start of the new year.

Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.

On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each month could see an increase of approximately 48% or $84.85 over their current monthly bill on the supply portion of the bill, the company announced Thursday.

Unless PURA finds a problem with the plan, Eversource’s proposed Standard Service Rate for its residential customers would change from 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, compared to 11.5 cents per kWh last winter.

UI said the Standard Service Rate for its residential customers will rise from 10.62 to 21.94 cents per kWh. On average, UI customers could see an increase of approximately 43% or $79.24 over their current monthly bill on the supply portion of the bill, the company said.

Veronica Lowery is a customer with United Illuminating in Hamden. She says she will have to spend about 80 dollars more when the new rate kicks in.

“That 80 dollars could go towards my car note. Or my cable bill. Everything’s high,” said Lowrey. “Everything is going up. No consideration of anything, they just go up on our bills and all we can do is pay it or be without lights.”

Rick Liso is an Eversource customer and lives in Branford. He was shocked to hear how much the company was going to charge customers.

“50% is just a bit exorbitant, just a little high. Just bordering on stupid,” he told News 8. “It’s more annoying than anything else. More of an annoyance. Financially we’re fine, we can do it, it’s not a big deal but I don’t really see where that kind of rate increase is necessary,” said Liso.

For small businesses, the new supply rate makes a huge impact. Tony Cuomo owns the 1928 Cocktail Club on Main Street in Branford. The bar has been open for seven months and he’s already faced several challenges.

“Our margins are getting thinner and thinner because the spirits are going up in price and then with the distribution being as poor as it is, some spirits we can’t even get,” said Cuomo. “This is one more item that makes it harder for us to survive in our business and keep people employed.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

$900,000 in funding announced for I-Quilt partnership, Hartford 400 project

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – $900,000 in federal funding was announced for the I-Quilt partnership on Tuesday helping to advance the transformative Hartford 400 project. Congressman John Larson has been pushing for federal funding in order to make some changes to the highway landscape in and around Hartford. The Hartford 400 project would open up the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Airports slammed from travel increase ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. AAA expects four and a half million people to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. And at Bradley International Airport, Connecticut residents are eager to get on their flights. Bradley and other airports across the country feel back […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Scaled back Shelton Plaza plan focuses on gas pumps, store

SHELTON — Developers continued to scale back the plan for a property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, in September was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer

BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven high school students urge drivers to slow down on Springfield Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re driving along Springside Avenue in New Haven you will see some new signage, not from the city or Dept. of Transportation but from concerned high school students. Their message is simple, slow down. “It feels like an accident waiting to happen,” says Joel Tollman, Common Ground High School Director […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week

ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
ANSONIA, CT
theorangetimes.com

Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator

Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
ORANGE, CT
Eyewitness News

Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Stop Solitary CT to hold pre-Thanksgiving rally at Cheshire Prison

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Not everyone will spend Thanksgiving with their families. Stop Solitary CT is speaking out for the incarcerated individuals who are held on pre-trial. According to SSCT, many of the men incarcerated at Cheshire Correctional Institution, as well as correctional facilities across the state, have not yet been sentenced, but are being […]
CHESHIRE, CT
WTNH

Metro-North expands service during Thanksgiving week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad is adding extra trains on Wednesday for Thanksgiving travelers. There will be an extra train from New Haven at 5:15 a.m. going to New York City, and there will be five additional New Haven Line trains leaving Grand Central Station between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. On Thanksgiving […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Safety tips to keep in mind while cooking for Thanksgiving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Thanksgiving, families from across the country gather with loved ones to enjoy delicious homecooked meals — but house fires are three times as likely to occur over the holiday than any other day of the year. According to the United States Fire Administration, an average of 2,300 fires in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Tale of Two Bridges

On Wednesday, the Federal Railroad Administration announced $30 billion of shovel-ready projects along the Northeast Corridor to begin construction by 2024 — including replacements of the Walk Bridge squeezed through downtown Norwalk and the Connecticut River Railroad Bridge between Old Saybrook and Old Lyme. Each is estimated to cost $1.08 billion.
NORWALK, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman accused of fraudulently collecting nearly $13K in unemployment benefits after quitting job

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain woman has been accused of illegally collecting nearly $13,000 in unemployment benefits after quitting her job. Sherese Mattis, 35, was arrested last week, New Britain judicial officials announced late Tuesday. She faces one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and felony unemployment compensation fraud.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy