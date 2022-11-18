ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Daily Nexus

The Gauchos make their first fall on the road

The UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team falls to 2-1 on the season as they lose to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in their first away game. After more than two scoreless minutes following the tip-off, the Lumberjacks started off the scoring with a 3-pointer by redshirt senior forward Nik Mains. This opening shot set the tone for the Lumberjacks for the rest of this game, in which 18 of their 63 points — or 29% — came from 3-pointers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

UC News

Formerly incarcerated UCLA student files wrongful termination suit against UC Regents. John McInerney, a UC Los Angeles student, filed a lawsuit against the University of California Board of Regents alleging wrongful termination of employment based on conviction history, the Daily Californian reported on Nov. 9. McInerney performed the duties of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Nexus

UC union strike continues into second week

Over 200 UC Santa Barbara faculty, academic employees, undergraduate students and community members marched in protest on campus today, beginning week two of the largest higher education strike in history. Three University of California academic workers unions represented under United Auto Workers (UAW) are striking across all ten UC campuses...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Daily Nexus

Goleta Union School District facing occurrences of anti-Blackness among students; prompting community concern

Goleta Union School District received reports this month of anti-Blackness occurring against Black students enrolled at its schools. These reports were first addressed in a Nov. 7 public statement from Healing Justice Santa Barbara — an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for Black people and combating anti-Blackness — and included demands for Goleta Union School District (GUSD) to address the anti-Black incidents.
GOLETA, CA

