Boise State has an atrocious first half, falls by a dozen to Charlotte

Boise State played its opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

They were playing in a foreign state (South Carolina) against a foreign team (Charlotte) at a foreign arena (Coastal Carolina’s gym) on a foreign network (ESPNews).

So, perhaps, it was natural the Broncos looked like a foreign team.

Boise State’s offense disappeared and its defense fizzled in an embarrassing 54-42 loss to Charlotte. It was the first time in almost two years that Boise State lost by a dozen in more. And Thursday tied BSU’s second-lowest scoring output since Leon Rice took over.

The Broncos were decent in the second half, but couldn’t overcome what might have been one of the worst 20 minutes of BSU basketball witnessed in a long time.

Rice’s squad went into the locker room in Myrtle Beach down 28-11 in the midst of a scoring drought that would climb to over nine minutes. In the first half, Boise State shot at an atrocious 17%, didn’t hit a 3-pointer and committed 11 turnovers.

“In my tenure in Boise, I don’t know if I’ve had a worse offensive half,” Rice said on his postgame KBOI radio interview. “If we could have just kept grinding and not given up so many layups, we still — as poorly as we played — could have kept ourselves in it.”

Yes, the Broncos went to the half with as many turnovers as points. It was that ugly.

But give credit to Charlotte (3-0). The 49ers kept Boise State’s offense at bay, cutting off passing lanes and forcing the Broncos into too many isolation situations. The result was a flurry of miscues and far too many tough shots from beyond the arc.

On the night, the Broncos hit just 5 of their 23 shots from deep.

“We really let our missed shots affect everything we did — and that’s not what we do,” Rice said. “And that’s what I’m most disappointed with. I’ll live with it if we missed every shot and battle our tails off all night long.”

Maybe the most shocking part of the night: The 49ers’ offense dominated BSU.

We’ve been Boise State have tough shooting nights before. What rarely happens is a defensive performance like the one we witnessed on Thursday. On the final play of the half, Charlotte guard Lu’cye Patterson drove the basket without anyone even making an effort to stop him. That was a theme.

No one on Charlotte had more than 12 points. This was not one guy getting hot and sinking the Broncos. This was just a poor, poor team performance for a Boise State squad that is now 1-2, raising questions about what it will take for this squad to gel.

“I haven’t figured this team out as far as our rotations because we’ve got a lot of guys without game experience,” Rice said. “I gotta figure it out quickly. And that’s the beauty of these tournaments. I’ve got 11 guys and I was shuffling the deck trying to find some answers.

The good news for Boise State: The Broncos will take the court again in less than 24 hours.

Boise State will continue to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday, facing the loser of Loyola Chicago/Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. If the Broncos win that game, they’ll play in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

“I’ll learn a lot about my team in the next 24 hours,” Rice said.