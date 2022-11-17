ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State has an atrocious first half, falls by a dozen to Charlotte

By By JORDAN KAYE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3Ukr_0jF93Ysv00

Boise State played its opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

They were playing in a foreign state (South Carolina) against a foreign team (Charlotte) at a foreign arena (Coastal Carolina’s gym) on a foreign network (ESPNews).

So, perhaps, it was natural the Broncos looked like a foreign team.

Boise State’s offense disappeared and its defense fizzled in an embarrassing 54-42 loss to Charlotte. It was the first time in almost two years that Boise State lost by a dozen in more. And Thursday tied BSU’s second-lowest scoring output since Leon Rice took over.

The Broncos were decent in the second half, but couldn’t overcome what might have been one of the worst 20 minutes of BSU basketball witnessed in a long time.

Rice’s squad went into the locker room in Myrtle Beach down 28-11 in the midst of a scoring drought that would climb to over nine minutes. In the first half, Boise State shot at an atrocious 17%, didn’t hit a 3-pointer and committed 11 turnovers.

“In my tenure in Boise, I don’t know if I’ve had a worse offensive half,” Rice said on his postgame KBOI radio interview. “If we could have just kept grinding and not given up so many layups, we still — as poorly as we played — could have kept ourselves in it.”

Yes, the Broncos went to the half with as many turnovers as points. It was that ugly.

But give credit to Charlotte (3-0). The 49ers kept Boise State’s offense at bay, cutting off passing lanes and forcing the Broncos into too many isolation situations. The result was a flurry of miscues and far too many tough shots from beyond the arc.

On the night, the Broncos hit just 5 of their 23 shots from deep.

“We really let our missed shots affect everything we did — and that’s not what we do,” Rice said. “And that’s what I’m most disappointed with. I’ll live with it if we missed every shot and battle our tails off all night long.”

Maybe the most shocking part of the night: The 49ers’ offense dominated BSU.

We’ve been Boise State have tough shooting nights before. What rarely happens is a defensive performance like the one we witnessed on Thursday. On the final play of the half, Charlotte guard Lu’cye Patterson drove the basket without anyone even making an effort to stop him. That was a theme.

No one on Charlotte had more than 12 points. This was not one guy getting hot and sinking the Broncos. This was just a poor, poor team performance for a Boise State squad that is now 1-2, raising questions about what it will take for this squad to gel.

“I haven’t figured this team out as far as our rotations because we’ve got a lot of guys without game experience,” Rice said. “I gotta figure it out quickly. And that’s the beauty of these tournaments. I’ve got 11 guys and I was shuffling the deck trying to find some answers.

The good news for Boise State: The Broncos will take the court again in less than 24 hours.

Boise State will continue to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday, facing the loser of Loyola Chicago/Tulsa at 7:30 p.m. If the Broncos win that game, they’ll play in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

“I’ll learn a lot about my team in the next 24 hours,” Rice said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Carolina finally comes to life on offense

There have been some pretty ugly displays of offense for the South Carolina Gamecocks football team in 2022. Their performance in Saturday night’s 63-38 win over Tennessee was a work of art. According to wide receiver Antwane Wells, it started with an expletive from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. “Coach...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 18, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Game of the Week, Providence Day defeated rival Charlotte Christian, 55-13 for the NCISAA Division 1 state championship. In a rematch from the regular season that the Knights won despite trailing by 20 twice, they fought to stay in it again, this time spotting the Chargers a 21-0 lead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 63 - Tennessee 38

South Carolina enters Senior Night a decided underdog as No. 5 Tennessee comes to Williams-Brice Stadium for the final home game and the final Southeastern Conference game of the season. The Gamecocks (6-4, 4-3) are more than 22-point underdogs against the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1), which are jockeying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecharlottepost.com

Steve Joyner Jr. quits as JCSU women's basketball coach

Steve Joyner Jr. quits as JCSU women's basketball coach. Assistant Dante Travis takes over as interim leader. Steve Joyner Jr., who went 147-105 as Johnson C. Smith women's basketball coach, has resigned according to the university. Dante Travis has been appointed interim head coach. Steve Joyner Jr. is out as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Draughn at Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Draughn Wildcats continue their great season with a win over Thomasville 19-14. Wildcats go to the 4th round of the 1A playoffs.
THOMASVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shanquella Robinson Case Catches Attention Of Chris Hansen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The mysterious Mexico death investigation of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson has gotten the attention of Chris Hansen, from the hugely popular To Catch a Predator series. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty had the chance to talk with Hansen on Thursday about his new Tru Blu true crime streaming network that launches on Thanksgiving Day. He said he is discussing Shanquella’s case with his investigative team at their next meeting. Hansen says, “What a tragic case, an idyllic setting for a vacation and you end up being the victim. I promise you I’ll dig into it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Why Wimbledon Will Now Let Women Wear More Than White

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – America’s two biggest warehouse clubs have declared a wiener war. Sam’s Club is firing back after Costco announced it would keep its famous hotdog and soda combo at a $1.50, forever. The Walmart-owned warehouse club announced it has lowered the price of its hotdog and soda combo to $1.38. It’s not clear yet how Costco will respond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana’s Charlotte location taken off probation

CHARLOTTE — Carvana’s Charlotte location is off probation, Channel 9 has learned. As Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke reported in June, the Carvana location on South Boulevard was put on probation because of paperwork issues. The company was allowed to sell cars in the meantime, but North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police standoff ends in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and SWAT members responded to a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon and six hours later discovered no one was inside the home. It started with a shooting in the area. One person suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at about 3 p.m. Thursday in a residential...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy