Hershey, PA

Hill Impact Program accepting applications for teens

By Paola Giangiacomo
 6 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re in high school and are up for a physical challenge with an insight into the law enforcement profession, then look no further than the hill impact.

It’s a program offered by the state police.

The Hill Impact Program is designed by the Pennsylvania State Police and is similar to camp cadets.

The difference is, it’s for older teens and offers a more in-depth insight into the various aspects of law enforcement.

The program is already in session at the State Police Academy in Hershey, but starting in 2023, the program will be offered right here in our area.

This is not military boot camp, this is a drill from The Hill Impact Program designed by the Pennsylvania State Police, It’s a 14-week course offered one day a week to boys and girls aged 15 to 18.

Master Trooper David L. Peters is currently accepting applications for a new session that starts January 6, 2023. Following a physical assessment, and an in-person interview, 60 youngsters will be accepted.

“Most young people we see aren’t used to running a mile and a half or doing bodyweight exercises and cardio cause we don’t teach that at schools that’s what we want to build upon,” Peters said.

The Hill Impact Program not only instills confidence, but also teaches executive functioning skills, and leadership experience, and prepares youngsters for adulthood.

“Teach how to navigate their health, fitness as we learn different aspects of the job, learning how to effectively communicate. We also learn young people don’t do that well because of technology. In law enforcement, you have to know how to speak, to be able to write to the point that so other professions see that,” Trooper Peters added.

Starting in January of the new year, three venues will host the weekly program .

One at the State Police Academy in Hershey, the other at a site in Greensburg Western PA, and the third will take place at the Kingston Armory.

Once students complete a session, they can return to the program year after year, building upon what they’ve previously learned while engaging in an advanced curriculum.

“We teach our older kids in the program mental health, de-escalation, how to deal with children with special needs we like to build on and get excited about law enforcement but also show them how to achieve and what classes to take mentor them through the process,” said Trooper Peters.

60 spots are open for both boys and girls 15 to 18 years old and the deadline to turn in an application is November 3.

You can apply through your school guidance counselor or email Trooper Peters at dapeters@pa.gov

