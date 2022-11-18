ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice

All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
KINGSBURG, CA
College Football News

Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction Game Preview

Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Wyoming Will Win. Fresno State is set. It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Rebels 2022 Cen-Cal Champions

The Clovis Rebels are your 2022 Cen-Cal League Champions of the Juniors Division. This football championship occurred last Saturday, November 19th, and is something that this team and their coaches will never forget. The Juniors Division consists of players coming from the 3rd and 4th grade, and more specifically for...
CLOVIS, CA
Daily Nexus

UC union strike continues into second week

Over 200 UC Santa Barbara faculty, academic employees, undergraduate students and community members marched in protest on campus today, beginning week two of the largest higher education strike in history. Three University of California academic workers unions represented under United Auto Workers (UAW) are striking across all ten UC campuses...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KMJ

Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria

One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale

Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say

DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
DINUBA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
FRESNO, CA

