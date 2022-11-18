Read full article on original website
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Hanford Sentinel
Kingsburg’s Carly Raven makes a Golden choice
All the hard work that Carly Raven, Kingsburg High School senior, has put into the game of softball paid off on Nov. 9. The Vikings senior made it official and signed a letter of Intent to play softball for the University of California-Berkeley (Cal) Golden Bears of the PAC-12 conference.
College Football News
Wyoming vs Fresno State Prediction Game Preview
Wyoming vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Wyoming (7-4), Fresno State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Wyoming Will Win. Fresno State is set. It’s already going to the Mountain West Championship no matter what...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Rebels 2022 Cen-Cal Champions
The Clovis Rebels are your 2022 Cen-Cal League Champions of the Juniors Division. This football championship occurred last Saturday, November 19th, and is something that this team and their coaches will never forget. The Juniors Division consists of players coming from the 3rd and 4th grade, and more specifically for...
Valley youth football team preparing for championship game
"Valley Boyz Youth Football" will represent Fresno in a bid for the "King Conference" title.
Daily Nexus
From free throws to fiction: UCSB basketball alum publishes second book
Until his second season playing basketball at UC Santa Barbara, JD Slajchert had no intention to pursue a career in literature. Now, six years removed from his collegiate athletic career, Slajchert has published two novels — his most recent, “Darling, You’re Not Alone,” was released on Nov. 3.
Daily Nexus
UC union strike continues into second week
Over 200 UC Santa Barbara faculty, academic employees, undergraduate students and community members marched in protest on campus today, beginning week two of the largest higher education strike in history. Three University of California academic workers unions represented under United Auto Workers (UAW) are striking across all ten UC campuses...
KMJ
Fire Sparks At Denny’s In The Downtown Fresno Area
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny’s in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Staff and customers were able to get out safely. No one was hurt. About...
KMJ
Pazin Concedes Assembly Race to Soria
One of the closest races in California has finally been decided nearly two weeks after the mid-term election. Assembly District 27 will go to democrat Esmerelda Soria. The termed-out Fresno City Councilmember squeaked by former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin by approximately 2,000 votes. In a concession release issued Monday,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Pro Image Sports is having a Black Friday sale
Pro Image Sports has everything you need for the sports fan you your Christmas shopping list this year and they’re having a big Black Friday sale this year!. Pro Image Sports is conveniently located at Riverpark directly across from the movie theatre. Pro Image Sports. 215 Paseo Del Centro,...
KMJ
Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle Suffers Major Injuries In Dinuba, Officials Say
DINUBA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in Fresno County crash with big rig
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed in a crash involving a big rig and a sedan Monday morning in Fresno County have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say the victims were Gerardo Garcia, 28, of Caruthers (who was the driver of the car) and Rafael Hernandez, 68, of […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Giovanni Marco Capozzi
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Giovanni Marco Capozzi. Giovanni Marco Capozzi is wanted by Law Enforcement for Carrying an Unregistered Firearm. 20-year-old Capozzi is 5' 8" tall, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Giovanni Marco...
