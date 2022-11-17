ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Tuesday Food Drive

The Town of West New York will conduct a food drive on Tuesday, November 22 according to Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez’s office. The event, which is on a first come, first serve basis, will begin at 12-noon. Food will be distributed at the Little League Field, located on 54th Street...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
hudsontv.com

Union City Distributes 25-to-30,000 Turkeys & Hams For Thanksgiving

It is a tradition Brian Stack began when he was 14 years old. Buying some chickens using money from his parents and handing them out to those less fortunate for the holidays. It was only about 30 chickens, but it began Mayor/Senator Stack’s career of community service. Now, four decades later, the Brian P. Stack Civic Association continues that tradition, distributing more than 25,000 turkeys and hams for residents of the 33rd Legislative District so they may have a Happy Thanksgiving.
UNION CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In final hours, Hackensack seeks grant for five new firefighters

Just before the deadline on Saturday, Hackensack announced that they had applied of a federal grant that would allow them to hirer five new firefighters under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Act, down from the twelve they had initially been able to get. The city’s down-to-the-wire...
HACKENSACK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Groups to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals to Thousands

As families make last minute trips to the grocery store in preparation for Thanksgiving, organizations around Jersey City are getting ready for one of the biggest food drives of the year with plans to feed thousands around the community. One of the organizations providing Thanksgiving dinners is Mercy Nonprofit in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton

Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
CLIFTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

The Town of West New York Distributes 3,000 Turkeys For Thanksgiving

It was a frigid Saturday morning, but that did not lessen the spirits of West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, the Board of Commissioners, members of the town’s Police Department and Department of Public Works’ employees, who distributed Thanksgiving turkeys at the town’s Housing Authority buildings and other senior apartments.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Daily Voice

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ

Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
jerseybites.com

Mix It up With Friends at Jersey Social, in Jersey City

Since the beginning of 2019, the team at Jersey Social, in Jersey City, NJ, has offered elevated gastropub fare for the local population. And since then, the only constant for the spot has been its evolution. From large dinner seatings, to shuttered doors, to outdoor dining, then “back to normal,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsontv.com

Union City Begins Winter Coat Drive For Students

For the past few years the Union City Office of Community Relations has been conducting a Winter Coat Drive for needy students in the school district those families can’t afford to buy them a winter coat due to financial hardship. For a child, a brand new coat can be more than a coat – not only helps to keep him/her warm, but also can change a child’s life and empower him/her with greater self-confidence, peer acceptance, increase school attendance and overall wellness.
UNION CITY, NJ

