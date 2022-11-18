ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Jaw-dropping stat lines galore in this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK6sG_0jF93Dau00

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua’s Tysheed Crockton put on a performance for the ages in the Braves Class A2 sectional title win. The senior running back had 310 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Canandaigua’s 28-6 win over East/WOIS.

Standout performers from Hilton, Pembroke, Batavia, and Fillmore also made the list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Messenger

Canandaigua's 'Half Pint' Smith remembered as giant of youth sports: 'He did it the right way'

Plenty of people have done plenty of sports through the years in Canandaigua, but few if any did them like Ronald Smith. CYO basketball, Frank Baker Football, the Roseland Riders and the Canandaigua Brewers. “Half Pint” Smith wasn’t just around for those and more, he was behind the scenes, working with others to make sure the ideas were put into action. It’s an impact that thrives on many levels to this day and that’s why the Oct....
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Richmond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night. The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police presence on Mosley Rd. in Greece

Greece, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police scene has been set up on Mosley Rd. in Greece Wednesday night. Several cars and crime tape can be seen from Mosley Rd. and Benjamin Ave. Mosley Rd. is currently blocked off to traffic. It’s unclear why police were called to this scene or why they’re still there. […]
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy