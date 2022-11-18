ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 30

AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
5d ago

The problem I have with this is a school is a public place of assembly or a public venue and should be treated as such, they are in public and should not have expectation of privacy.Secondly was it clearly posted anywhere on that property that recording is prohibited?Thirdly , how do expect a teen to fully know and understand law, isn’t this why they are called “ minors” ??Another thing “ Wire Tap Law”What wire was tapped into? What phone or computer was tapped into?This is complete nonsense!If two teachers or adult staff was having conversations of any private or sensitive nature it should have been just that , “private” or behind closed doors!!

Reply(1)
6
Carla Pontious
5d ago

If you are out in the public, by Federal Standards, Constitution and Amendments it is Legal. PA Law cannot override Federal Law.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Lowman S. Henry: Pennsylvania’s New Abnormal Government

As the dust settles on the General Election the only certainty is that state government will be very different come January. A new Governor will take office, the state Senate will have new leadership, and the state House — well, chaos will reign at least for the first half of the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

5 years after health emergency declaration, fatal overdoses soar back in Pa.

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
WGAL

Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,003 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hias.org

A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania

Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy