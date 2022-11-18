The problem I have with this is a school is a public place of assembly or a public venue and should be treated as such, they are in public and should not have expectation of privacy.Secondly was it clearly posted anywhere on that property that recording is prohibited?Thirdly , how do expect a teen to fully know and understand law, isn’t this why they are called “ minors” ??Another thing “ Wire Tap Law”What wire was tapped into? What phone or computer was tapped into?This is complete nonsense!If two teachers or adult staff was having conversations of any private or sensitive nature it should have been just that , “private” or behind closed doors!!
If you are out in the public, by Federal Standards, Constitution and Amendments it is Legal. PA Law cannot override Federal Law.
