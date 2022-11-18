Read full article on original website
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Turkey launches retaliatory airstrikes over Iraq, Syria
Turkey's ministry of defense said it launched air strikes over the weekend hitting dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation over the Istanbul bombing that killed six earlier this month.
Omid Djalili urges England team to make ‘scrunch, snip’ gesture for Iran protestors during Qatar World Cup
Comedian and actor Omid Djalili is campaigning for England’s football team to stand in solidarity with protestors against the Iranian regime, during their match against Iran in the World Cup today (21 November).The star, who is of Iranian heritage, had posted a video on Twitter earlier this week urging players to make a hair-cutting gesture in support of the protests that have swept Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the country’s so-called morality police in September.She was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab in accordance with Iran’s strict religious laws, with...
China reports more Covid deaths as infections surge
China reported two new deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, both elderly Beijing residents, as several major cities persisted with strict virus curbs despite a much-touted recent loosening. But Asian markets fell Monday as Sunday's Covid death sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Iran arrests two prominent actors who removed their headscarves
Iranian officials have arrested two of its prominent actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, for removing their headscarves and publicly supporting anti-government protests.Ghaziani and Riahi are well-known Iranian actors with a large fan following. Iran has experienced widespread protests in recent months over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by the so-called “morality police” after being accused of wearing her hijab inappropriately.The BBC reports that Ghaziani and Riahi were detained when they appeared in the public without their headscarves on Sunday (20 November).Before her arrest, Ghaziani wrote on social media that “whatever happens,...
Things to know today: World Cup bans beer sales in Qatar; more Twitter workers flee; Buffalo braces for major snowstorm
Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Saman Ghoddos on Iran, the World Cup and ‘playing for the people’
Saman Ghoddos visibly considers his words, but he has clearly thought about what he is going to say. The Brentford forward does not want to stay silent on an issue of such importance. The stakes for Ghoddos, however, are much greater than just offering a statement on Qatar’s issues in the way most other World Cup players might.The 29-year-old knows he is going to be asked about the political strife in Iran, where the state security forces have killed hundreds in shutting down nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was beaten in police custody after allegedly breaking...
