‘When I Think of Christmas’ Hallmark movie premiere: How to watch without cable
When I Think of Christmas will premiere on the Hallmark Channel Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. Starring Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter and Beth Broderick, When I Think of Christmas follows main character Sara, who is headed home for Christmas to help her mom move. However, she also ends up reconnecting...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 episode 3 | How to watch, live stream, TV channel, time
The third episode of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” premieres on Paramount Network tonight, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. CT. The popular drama is also available to watch on Philo, fuboTV, and Sling. “Yellowstone” follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control...
Headed to the movies over Thanksgiving? ‘Wakanda Forever’ continues reign
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” extended its box-office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while “She Said,” about the journalistic investigation into Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release. After its $180 million launch,...
