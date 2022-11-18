Read full article on original website
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?
Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
Cadillac Williams on respect for, history with ‘the great Nick Saban’
Cadillac Williams has a minor grievance with Nick Saban that predates his time at Alabama. It was back in 2005, when Saban had just taken over the Miami Dolphins and Williams was fresh off an All-America senior campaign and undefeated season at Auburn. The Dolphins had the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that spring, and Williams was one of the top running backs in the class—and that was a position of need for Miami.
Former Alabama prep star scores dramatic game-winner for Patriots
Former Enterprise High School star Marcus Jones returned six kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns while playing for Troy and Houston to gain a share of the NCAA FBS career record for TD returns. On Sunday, the rookie cornerback got his first NFL touchdown on an 84-yard punt return for...
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
California still looking for first win as it faces Texas State
California’s men’s basketball team hopes to rebound from its worst start in 25 years when it hosts Texas State in
Georgia, Saint Joseph’s aiming for spot in tourney title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and Saint Joseph’s Hawks will look to continue their strong starts to the season as they battle
Auburn NFL roundup: Daniel Carlson comes through for Raiders
After tying for NFL scoring lead in each of the past two seasons, kicker Daniel Carlson hasn’t had quite as many chances with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. And with the Raiders entering Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a 2-7 record, Carlson hasn’t had the opportunities to win games for Las Vegas the way he did in 2021, when he became the first kicker to earn an NFL Player of the Week honor four times in one season.
Las Vegas Raiders aren’t afraid of Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos is the best cornerback in the NFL in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said the former Alabama All-American has been even better than that: He ought to be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
What TV channel is Cowboys-Vikings on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings face off on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Without even a split-second of hesitation, Kirk Cousins can hone in on the exact moment when he knew the Minnesota Vikings had their latest game-changing wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has torn ACL, college career over
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, ending his college career. Hooker, a sixth-year senior, was injured early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 63-38 loss to South Carolina. He ran an option play to his left, but his left knee buckled and he fell to the ground without being hit.
Alabama injury updates on 4 starters after beating Austin Peay
A host of Alabama players were not in uniform for Saturday’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay with a series of nagging injuries. Then, just before halftime, starting left tackle Tyler Steen had to be helped to the locker room after going down. Nick Saban was asked after the game for an injury update in what became an opportunity for some press room fun.
