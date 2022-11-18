After tying for NFL scoring lead in each of the past two seasons, kicker Daniel Carlson hasn’t had quite as many chances with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. And with the Raiders entering Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a 2-7 record, Carlson hasn’t had the opportunities to win games for Las Vegas the way he did in 2021, when he became the first kicker to earn an NFL Player of the Week honor four times in one season.

