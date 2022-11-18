Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats confront bleak odds for immigration deal before 2023
Party leaders are pushing hard for legislation aiding the undocumented population known as "Dreamers" before Republicans take the House. But GOP senators have little interest.
Progressives want Ron Klain to stick around. A united Democratic front may depend on it.
Once-sidelined liberals see Biden’s chief of staff as a critical conduit between them and the West Wing.
GOP centrists prepare to 'flex our muscles'
More moderate House Republicans are taking their turn to plot their leverage in next year's paper-thin House majority. And even Democratic centrists are discussing the topic.
This architect of Kansas’ tax policy failure mocks our state. Leaders can’t ignore recent history.
For the better part of a decade, Kansas government has been consumed by tax policy. Residents first endured former Gov. Sam Brownback’s “experiment,” which resulted in yawning deficits, budget cuts and credit downgrades. Teachers fled. Prisoners rioted. State agencies crumbled. Arduous years of rebuilding followed, under the guidance of Gov. Laura Kelly and a more […] The post This architect of Kansas’ tax policy failure mocks our state. Leaders can’t ignore recent history. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Anti-abortion groups argue over next steps in wake of election losses
The divisions among anti-abortion groups and Republican leaders threaten to undercut a movement that for decades has shaped party platforms, tipped the scales in primaries, and helped steer the federal judiciary rightward.
Gary Gensler versus the world
The SEC chair has drawn widespread ire thanks to an ambitious regulatory agenda poised to shake up much of corporate America.
Comments / 0