Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3
DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Shelden Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado’s Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in his first game against his former team. Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the first period. He left after taking a high stick to the face in the second and then returned in the third.
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Kraken set club record for goals in 8-5 win over Sharks
SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday night, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in an 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Schwartz put his second goal of the night into an empty net late. Meier’s three goals gave him a team-leading 12. It was his first hat trick of the season.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Recalled by Bucks
Middleton (wrist) was recalled by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier Monday so he could practice with the team, and he'll rejoin the parent club several hours later. His participation in practice is certainly encouraging, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return to game action with the Bucks.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
Marquiss Spencer: Joins Jets' practice squad
The Jets signed Spencer to their practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Spencer is now slated to operate as one of New York's emergency depth options for the team's defensive line following Tuesday's transaction. The 300-pounder sustained a knee injury during training camp this year and was later let go by Denver with an injury settlement. Spencer's knee issue is now considered a thing of the past given the Jets' willingness to sign him to their practice squad.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
