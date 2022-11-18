ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

“I was planning his funeral,” Pasco chef’s triumphant return to the kitchen

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxgyO_0jF92H5b00

PASCO, Wash. — It was a bold move opening an Italian restaurant in the heart of downtown Pasco, where Mexican cuisine reigns.

We got a whole lot of naysayers like, ‘what are you doing?'” Susanne Ayala said.

But nonetheless, a little over a year after opening, Ciao Trattoria is thriving.

Chef Jessie Ayala and his wife / co-owner, Susanne, started with a restaurant in Prosser, and then opened the Ciao Wagon.

“Went into the food truck business, did very, very well, kept it going for a long time,” Chef Jessie said.

Last summer, they were approached by their now landlord, who pitched them the idea of utilizing a space in downtown Pasco off of Lewis and 4th.

“At first it was like yeah no we’re not doing that right now,” Susanne said the space was just that.

But you know what they say, ‘just sleep on it.’

And sure enough, the Ayalas came up with Ciao Trattoria.

“Everything initially was not going to be a full-service restaurant — by the time we finished it, we’re like yeah we can’t really do a takeout place in here it’s decorated too nicely,” Susanne laughed.

In two months, the bare bones space went from drab to delicious.

“There is big flavor with very simple ingredients, and very wonderful food that’s out there,” Chef Jessie described the various dishes on the menu like macaroni and cheese or their mezze plate.

There’s one thing this restaurant is missing: a stove and hood vent system.

Jessie said they prep everything at nearby Pasco Specialty Kitchen.

“Create it there, bring it over and finish the cooking procedure here,” he explained.

Today, it’s a miracle Jessie is around to cook the delicious meals.

But to understand why, we have to rewind to fall 2020.

“Oh yeah that!” Jessie laughed.

He’s candid about it now, but COVID-19 nearly took Jessie’s life.

“But it infected my lungs, so I had COVID pneumonia really bad. They tried everything they could do, everything from vitamins to the latest and greatest medical technology everything,” he said.

Nothing was working, so he was transferred from Trios in Kennewick to a Portland hospital, where Jessie was placed on an ECMO machine, which externally oxygenates a person’s blood in a dire situation.

Jessie was given a 19 percent chance of survival.

“I was planning his funeral, I was – it was a tough time, it was really tough because I couldn’t go see him,” Susanne said.

“They were expecting me to be on there 6 months or more, but I did it in two weeks, two and a half weeks,” he said.

Jessie wasn’t sure he’d ever return to cooking.

“Had to learn walking, breathing, talking, how to use my hands again you know, I was worried that I’d have to retire,” he said.

But just after Thanksgiving 2020, he was released. Weeks later, Jessie and Susanne catered their first event, post-COVID infection. They had to put everything on hold while Jessie was hospitalized, including their food truck Ciao.

To date, the chef said he has some lingering effects of COVID but mostly gratitude to be alive.

“It’s pretty weird to think okay so, what if I had stopped doing it, or what if I didn’t make it, I mean there’s so many what ifs, but you know first and foremost I thank God for it,” Jessie said.

“Where we were two years ago and even just imagining having a restaurant of our own and have the food truck and be able to do all of these things and be able to share a little piece of us with the community, it blows our minds every day,” Susanne said.

Ciao Trattoria is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, you can find their hours and menu online . They’re located at 112 North 4th Avenue in Pasco.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Friends of Disabled Veterans to complete archery range with $50k grant

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An accessible archery range for disabled veterans will be completed thanks to a grant from Gesa Credit Union.   Friends of Disabled Veterans has announced it was chosen to receive $50,000 through the Local Heroes Grant Award.   The non-profit organization plans to use these funds for an Americans with Disability Act compliant outdoor archery range and pathways....
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

City of Pasco to hold groundbreaking event for new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

PASCO, Wash. – The City of Pasco is inviting the community for the long-awaited groundbreaking event for the new Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. In 2016, the cities of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland partnered to build a new facility in Pasco after it was determined that the existing facility was at capacity and no longer what the community needed.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Faucets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathy Shirey of Kennewick

Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Early morning fire at a Pasco strip mall under investigation

PASCO, Wash. — A section of Court Street in Pasco was shut down for about an hour Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, because of a fire in a commercial building. Pasco Fire Department said in a Tweet shortly after 4:30 a.m. that a business was on fire in a strip mall along the 1800 block of Court Street.
PASCO, WA
pascosheriff.com

Lobby Closure November 24 & 25

The lobbies at all Pasco Sheriff’s Office locations are closed Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. We continue to serve you through our website, PascoSheriff.com, for general business. If you need to report a crime, dial 911 for emergencies or 727-847-8102, option 7 for non-emergencies.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco school closure

PASCO, Wash.- Kingspoint Christian School is closed due to a water issue. There will not be afternoon extended day program. Conferences will continue as planned unless notified by the classroom teacher.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy