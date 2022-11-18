ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

You Can Stay In A Massive Yurt In BC & It's Like A Trip To Middle Earth

Calling all Lord of the Rings fans out there! There is an amazing Yurt Airbnb on Vancouver Island that looks just like a trip to Middle-Earth and it's one of the coolest stays you'll ever see. This "Elderwood Yurt" has drawn inspiration from "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," according to...
WinterFest Has Officially Opened At Canada's Wonderland & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Canada's Wonderland. WinterFest has officially returned for its third year, and here's a first look at all the magic. The massive winter festival is now open and will run on select nights until December 31, 2022. The park has been transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland filled with millions of lights and enchanting moments.
Canada's Christmas Forecast Is Out Now & So Much Snow Is Expected Across The Country

Canada's weather is turning wintry which means it's time for the Christmas forecast and so many parts of the country are in for snowy conditions this year!. The Old Farmer's Almanac has long-range weather forecasts for southern B.C., the Prairies, southern Ontario, southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada available now. So,...

