Pennsylvania State

WIS-TV

Online public school raises money for holiday food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The largest food bank in South Carolina received a little help from grade school students looking to feed the community ahead of Thanksgiving. The Harvest Hope Food Bank operates three warehouses and services 20 counties across the Palmetto State. On the final Friday of service before Thanksgiving, the Midlands office served over 100 families.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

New service union seeks to inspire labor movement in South

(AP) - Over 100 service industry workers gathered Friday in the capital of South Carolina, the state with the country’s lowest unionization rate, to launch a new union and in turn try to boost labor organizing across the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to win remedies...
COLUMBIA, SC
TaxBuzz

South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
C. Heslop

You Get $800 If You Are An Eligible South Carolina Resident

South Carolina locals have a one-time rebate of $800 coming to them. If you live in the area and meet the requirements, you will get the payment. The money will come from a $1 billion fund from the state. Of course, the cash is yours to spend in a way that best helps you with inflation. It is the first round of inflation-fighting payments.
wvlt.tv

More wind at times makes an already chilly day feel even colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine sticks around for several days, but temperatures stay well below average through the weekend. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Joel Eisenberg

Update: List of Announced 2022 Macy’s Closures

As a company announcement remains pending for the next round of Macy’s mass closures, at least one store not on the upcoming list is permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Fox2Now.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC

