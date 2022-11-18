Read full article on original website
First Alert: Chilly today, tracking a warming trend this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will slowly diminish in coverage through the day today, becoming mainly sunny by this afternoon. Highs will warm into upper 40s to lower 50s with a north wind around 5 to 10 mph. Clear skies and light winds tonight will cause temperatures to drop near or below freezing.
Man charged in Green Bay, Alabama killings found victims on dating app
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of murdering a man in Green Bay and another man in Alabama found his victims on a dating app, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. On Nov. 17, the Brown County District Attorney filed a charge of 1st...
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
ALSDE releases first state report card since pandemic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since the pandemic, the Alabama State Department of Education has released a report card on schools and school systems. The state as a whole received a B, which is the same score from three years ago. Montgomery schools stayed the same with...
