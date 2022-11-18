Bearcats receive America East postseason honors
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East has announced the postseason honors for volleyball.
The Binghamton Bearcats, who won the regular season title, received plenty of them.
Here are the honors that Binghamton received.
Coaching Staff of the Year
Tsvetelina Ilieva – Player of the Year, 1 st Team All-Conference
Stefana Stan – 1 st Team All-Conference
Giulia Bonifacio – 2 nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie
Lottie Scully – 2 nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie
Anna Sprys – 2nd Team All-Conference
