Bearcats receive America East postseason honors

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East has announced the postseason honors for volleyball.

The Binghamton Bearcats, who won the regular season title, received plenty of them.

Here are the honors that Binghamton received.

Coaching Staff of the Year

Tsvetelina Ilieva – Player of the Year, 1 st Team All-Conference

Stefana Stan – 1 st Team All-Conference

Giulia Bonifacio – 2 nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie

Lottie Scully – 2 nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie

Anna Sprys – 2 nd Team All-Conference

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.