Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Family spending Thanksgiving in hospital with mom recovering from stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life.
Scott County band students performing at Universal Orlando in 2023
Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.
Scam texts offering deals by pretending to be a friend
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend.
WATE
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
WATE
Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week
Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
WATE
Starbucks employees strike due to mold
A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. 38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville. The annual Fantasy of Trees...
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
WATE
Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
Scooter’s Coffee to open on Callahan Drive
Scooter's Coffee will open a third location in Knox County, this time on Callahan Drive.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United...
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
Were deputies shunned at McAlister’s or was it a misunderstanding?
An encounter between a teen cashier and 3 Knox County deputies is gaining attention after the deputies say she refused to serve them. Her family member was killed by police at Austin-East High School in 2019.
University of Tennessee exploring partnership to expand digital innovation
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is working to expand its digital offerings through a partnership with Arizona State University.
Comments / 0