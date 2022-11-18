ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Shop second hand scrubs in good condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving week

Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens this Thanksgiving holiday. WATE Midday News. Mobile Meals: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving …. Mobile Meals, the Knox County affiliate of Meals on Wheels, is needing volunteers to deliver meals to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Starbucks employees strike due to mold

A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. A dispute that was brewing between some Memphis Starbucks workers and management led to a strike on Sunday. 38th annual Fantasy of Trees kicks off in Knoxville. The annual Fantasy of Trees...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cedar Grove Marina: 2 houseboats burn on Norris Lake

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media. The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

