ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Howard scores 19, Michigan turns back Jackson State 78-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jett Howard scored 19 points, making 4 of 7 3-pointers, and Michigan tuned up for a key non-conference stretch by defeating Jackson State 78-68 on Wednesday night. Terrance Williams scored 11 points and Kobe Bufkin added 10 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SFGate

NO. 9 ARKANSAS 78, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, OT

Percentages: FG .400, FT .711. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brazile 3-8, Black 0-2, Davis 0-2, Walsh 0-2, Council 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Makhe.Mitchell 2, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Brazile, Davis, Dunning, Ka.Johnson, Makhe.Mitchell, Walsh). Steals: 9 (Brazile 2, Council 2, Ka.Johnson...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

WASHINGTON 62, FRESNO STATE 57

Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore). Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 89, NORTH ALABAMA 71

Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ortiz 3-7, Brown 1-2, Howell 1-4, Braster 0-1, Lane 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrest 2). Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 2, Lane 2, Forrest, Howell, Nelson, Ortiz, Soucie). Steals: 5 (Braster, Howell, Kuhl, Lane, Ortiz). Technical Fouls:...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

UTEP 68, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 67, OT

Percentages: FG .391, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 8 (Collum 2,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

Wake Forest routs winless South Carolina State 105-71

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State on Wednesday night. Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
SFGate

Detroit 125, Utah 116

Percentages: FG .494, FT .926. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Knox II 6-8, Burks 4-6, Bogdanovic 1-3, Livers 1-3, Ivey 0-2, Joseph 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Duren 2). Turnovers: 7 (Bogdanovic, Diallo, Duren, Hayes, Ivey, Knox II, Livers). Steals: 9 (Bagley III 2, Diallo 2,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SFGate

Mississippi State tops Utah 52-49 to win Fort Myers tourney

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dashawn Davis knocked down six 3-pointers and Tolu Smith added a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Mississippi State held off Utah 52-49 to win the Fort Myers Tip-off tournament's Beach Division on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs remain undefeated through six games.
FORT MYERS, FL
SFGate

Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107

Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
SFGate

Widow asks $55M from NCAA for ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys asked a jury Monday to award $55 million to the widow of a former USC football player in a landmark case accusing the NCAA of failing to protect him from repetitive head trauma that led to his death. Matthew Gee, a hard-hitting linebacker who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

No. 19 UCLA has easy time with Pepperdine in 100-53 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a career-best 19 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 19 UCLA rebounded from a rough weekend in Las Vegas to beat Pepperdine 100-53 on Wednesday night. David Singleton scored 13 points and Jalen Clark had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in...
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy