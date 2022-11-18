Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Firefighter killed on I-90 identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
Teen arrested in Warren shooting death on Saturday
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — One person has been arrested after a shooting that killed one person in Warren on Saturday night. Warren Police Department announced on its Facebook page Sunday they arrested a 17-year-old after the victim met with him to buy a cell phone. It happened on Colonial...
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
WKYC
Cleveland man arrested after veteran firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East
CLEVELAND — A 40-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after allegedly striking and killing a Cleveland firefighter with his car on I-90 East at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Saturday night. The City of Cleveland identified the firefighter as Cleveland Division of Fire veteran Johnny Tetrick, who served...
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit and run while responding to crash on I-90
A Cleveland Firefighter was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
WHIZ
Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter
CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
Driver of stolen car smashes into Cleveland homes, residents say
Kimberly Lopez says 9 o’clock on a Friday night on Worthington Avenue is almost always peaceful.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Woman shot to death in Cleveland apartment
Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Restaurant employee accused of breaking and entering: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Country Club Boulevard. Officers at 1:17 p.m. on Nov. 6 responded to Chili’s restaurant regarding a suspected theft by an employee. A store manager told the officers that a female employee was suspected of stealing money from the manager’s office on...
Police searching for suspect after Cleveland firefighter hit, killed by vehicle on I-90
The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking a developing story after a Cleveland firefighter was hit by a vehicle on the highway and rushed to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond for driver Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail. Marlon Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0