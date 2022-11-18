ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvamu.edu

Hundreds of students visit PVAMU for 2022 Elementary School Day

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Nov. 21, 2022) – Over 1,600 kindergarten through fifth grade students were on “The Hill” earlier this month for Prairie View A&M University’s Office of K-12 Strategic Partnerships and Outreach’s 2022 Elementary School Day. They hopped, skipped, jumped, laughed, danced and played...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: M. Javari Henderson

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 22, 2022) M. Javari Henderson, a senior at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) majoring in architecture with a minor in construction science, is a student researcher with a bright future ahead of him. Upon graduation in May of 2023, Henderson plans to work for an architecture firm that allows him to continue to explore creative design and hopes to travel the world.
