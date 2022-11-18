PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 22, 2022) M. Javari Henderson, a senior at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) majoring in architecture with a minor in construction science, is a student researcher with a bright future ahead of him. Upon graduation in May of 2023, Henderson plans to work for an architecture firm that allows him to continue to explore creative design and hopes to travel the world.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO