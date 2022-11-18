Read full article on original website
California Conference for Women
The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.
Saratoga High Students Hold Anti-Racism Rally After Doll in Noose Found on Campus
Saratoga High School students on Monday held an anti-racism rally with parents and teachers days after a doll with dark complexion was found hanging by a noose in the school's main quad. The school district believes the incident happened at night on Friday, Nov. 11. New surveillance photos show what...
Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID
Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.
‘We Have to Come Together': Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao Outlines Priorities
Oakland Mayor-elect Sheng Thao made her first public appearance on Wednesday since formally declaring victory. Thao used the appearance outside city hall to offer new insight into what she is focused on heading into next year. "We have to come together," Thao said. The councilmember turned mayor is a self-described...
Patrols Boosted Around Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco
High-profile crimes in one area of San Francisco have caught the attention of a city supervisor, and she’s responding with hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional security. Supervisor Catherine Stefani said security is her number one priority, and the crimes making headlines at places like the Palace of...
Oakland Mayoral Race: Sheng Thao Declares Victory, Loren Taylor Concedes
Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner. "It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.
East Bay Catholic Deacon Under Fire for LGBTQ+ Tweet Hours After Mass Shooting
An East Bay Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”
Current and Future San Jose Mayors Come Together to Celebrate Thanksgiving, Address Homelessness
The past and future of San Jose leadership came together Tuesday. The city’s current and future mayor both gathered at a holiday event addressing homelessness and housing. Mayor Sam Liccardo and mayor-elect Matt Mahan came together to serve a holiday meal for the residents of Evan’s Lane. It’s...
Have You Seen the Metallic Pod in SF? It's a New Self-Cleaning Public Toilet
A new space-aged looking pod is the newest feature on San Francisco's Embarcadero. But it's not a new art piece, it's a new self-cleaning public toilet. The ovular, metallic pod is a curiosity for San Francisco residents out on their morning jogs and walks. “It's an interesting design, it will...
Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass
Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
Nonprofit Provides Free Support to Women Fighting Cancer
A nonprofit is trying to make the fight against cancer a little bit easier for women. Pink Ribbon Girls of Ohio provides women who are battling breast and gynecological cancers three meals a week for the entire family plus housecleaning kits and a vacuum, peer support and free rides to treatments.
SF Church Aims to Bring Community Together With Tenderloin Pre-Thanksgiving Party
Hot chocolate with plenty of marshmallows, cookies and hand-woven winter hats. Those are the ingredients in a pre-Thanksgiving street event held Tuesday at San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. The event was put together by St. Anthony's Church and organizers said they are trying to build the community in the area. "It's...
Climate Change and Drought Could Drive More Indoor Farming
The sea of greenhouses sat in manicured rows in Half Moon Bay's Rocket Farms, as if someone took a model and reproduced dozens of exact versions of the same glass building. But Rocket Farms president Nick Bavaro walked past the rows of buildings with their faded white paint, pointing out the buildings represented multiple eras of greenhouse technology -- from the inefficient 70-year-old wood buildings to ones filled with state-of-the-art technology where legions of high-tech robotics were carrying out everything from planting to packing.
Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals
Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
Health Experts Warn of Rising Flu, COVID, RSV Cases Amid Thanksgiving Gatherings
Thanksgiving weekend is here, which means families and friends will be gathering during one of the most contagious winters yet. But this year’s gatherings come as three dangerous viruses surging across the bay, which are COVID, RSV and the flu. RSV cases are hitting Bay Area children and pediatric...
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers
Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
Doctors Warn of Tripledemic Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday approaches, doctors warn of a tripledemic as cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise. In the Bay Area, travelers at San Jose International are crowding into the airport and doing their best to avoid the three major health threats previously mentioned. "I regularly use sanitizer...
Oakland Rolling Out New Proposals for Safer Holiday Season for Shoppers
A safer holiday. That's the goal as Oakland city and business leaders roll out several new proposals to attract shoppers back to the city's retails centers this holiday season. Oakland resident Marzella Cleveland said that she would appreciate more eyes and ears looking out for her - as she shops...
