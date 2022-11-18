ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

California Conference for Women

The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID

Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.
NBC Bay Area

Patrols Boosted Around Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

High-profile crimes in one area of San Francisco have caught the attention of a city supervisor, and she’s responding with hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional security. Supervisor Catherine Stefani said security is her number one priority, and the crimes making headlines at places like the Palace of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayoral Race: Sheng Thao Declares Victory, Loren Taylor Concedes

Oakland has a new mayor: Sheng Thao. Thao released a statement on Monday evening upon the completion of ballot counting in the mayoral race that declared her the winner. "It's been a long journey, and I'm incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me," said Thao in the statement.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Nonprofit Provides Free Support to Women Fighting Cancer

A nonprofit is trying to make the fight against cancer a little bit easier for women. Pink Ribbon Girls of Ohio provides women who are battling breast and gynecological cancers three meals a week for the entire family plus housecleaning kits and a vacuum, peer support and free rides to treatments.
OHIO STATE
NBC Bay Area

Climate Change and Drought Could Drive More Indoor Farming

The sea of greenhouses sat in manicured rows in Half Moon Bay's Rocket Farms, as if someone took a model and reproduced dozens of exact versions of the same glass building. But Rocket Farms president Nick Bavaro walked past the rows of buildings with their faded white paint, pointing out the buildings represented multiple eras of greenhouse technology -- from the inefficient 70-year-old wood buildings to ones filled with state-of-the-art technology where legions of high-tech robotics were carrying out everything from planting to packing.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals

Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem

The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Agencies Helping Laid-Off Workers

Bay Area agencies are stepping up to help laid-off workers land on their feet. The San Pablo Economic Development Corporation is helping close to 100 workers recently laid off find jobs. The agency's executive director, Leslay Choy, said the corporation met with a majority of Hello Fresh employees on their last day of work outside of company's Richmond facility.
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Doctors Warn of Tripledemic Ahead of Holidays

As the holiday approaches, doctors warn of a tripledemic as cases of RSV, flu and COVID continue to rise. In the Bay Area, travelers at San Jose International are crowding into the airport and doing their best to avoid the three major health threats previously mentioned. "I regularly use sanitizer...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Rolling Out New Proposals for Safer Holiday Season for Shoppers

A safer holiday. That's the goal as Oakland city and business leaders roll out several new proposals to attract shoppers back to the city's retails centers this holiday season. Oakland resident Marzella Cleveland said that she would appreciate more eyes and ears looking out for her - as she shops...
OAKLAND, CA

