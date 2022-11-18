ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Council Pushes Back On Grand Jury Report

It was almost paint-by-numbers during a Santa Clara City Council meeting responding to findings of the civil grand jury report that alleged the Council majority are puppets for the 49ers. In a special meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Santa Clara City Council picked apart a scathing grand jury report released...
SANTA CLARA, CA
2022 Election Results (as of Nov. 16)

As explained in a previous article, there are several thousand votes that still need to be counted in Santa Clara County races. Some of the races are too close to call and even if all the ballots are counted and certified, candidates have the opportunity to ask the Registrar of Voters for a recount.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
New Oakland mayor will face old Oakland problems

OAKLAND -- On Friday night, the Alameda County elections office released the latest results in the Oakland mayor race showing city councilwoman Sheng Thao with 56,841 votes. She has 50.3 percent of the vote and now leads fellow councilman Loren Taylor by 680 votes. Elections officials said on Friday there were very few ballots left to count.Taylor said it is premature to concede the race at this time, insisting there are still "thousands of ballots left to count."The Alameda County elections office is expected on Monday to say exactly how many ballots are left in the Oakland mayoral...
OAKLAND, CA
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Mateo Credit Union raises $10,000 for local nonprofits

San Mateo Credit Union (SMCU) encouraged members to use their SMCU debit and credit cards for a purpose on October 20, International Credit Union (ICU) Day. For every card transaction that day, SMCU pledged to donate 25 cents to local nonprofits, WeHOPE and Mental Health Association of San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Jose gun owners need insurance in 2023

San Jose gun owners—get ready to comply with the city’s new gun ordinance come January. Starting next year, all San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance that covers firearm harm or accidental firings. It’s part of the city’s new gun harm reduction ordinance—a contentious, first-of-its-kind law that seeks to reduce gun incidents by mandating liability insurance and collecting an annual fee from gun owners. The annual fees would be used to fund programs that address suicide prevention, mental health and addiction services, and firearm safety training or victim compensation.
SAN JOSE, CA
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA
Unexpected history at refurbished Coyote Point

Coyote Point is one of my favorite spots to stroll. Everywhere, there are stories to be told. Now, with the recent upgrading of the area’s promenade, there’s even more reason to visit the 670-acre county recreation area off Highway 101 on the border of San Mateo and Burlingame. More than 10,000 tons of sand have been added to the eastern section of the wide walkway, raising the beachfront about 12 feet. In addition, new restrooms have been built, along with sea walls that protect against high tides.
BURLINGAME, CA
‘Blowing a Hole in Our Budget’: SF Grapples With Massive Fiscal Hit of Remote Work

San Francisco could see nearly a billion dollars stripped from its budget over the next six years because of the cascading impact of remote work on the city’s economy. Those revenue losses could grow to as much as $200 million annually, according to a model presented by city economist Ted Egan at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee hearing Wednesday. The Controller’s Office prepared the report in response to inquiries from Supervisors Catherine Stefani and Ahsha Safaí about the impact of empty offices on the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

