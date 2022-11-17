Rap will always have certain cities that take off during an era. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise is Lil Double 0, a 20 year-old who has only been rapping since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street rapper has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO