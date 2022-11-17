Read full article on original website
Chris Brown Wins Favorite Male R&B Artist at 2022 AMAs, Kelly Rowland Checks Audience for Negative Reaction
Kelly Rowland made a statement in support of Chris Brown at the 2022 AMAs. Tonight (Nov. 20), the American Music Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Brown, who made headlines earlier this weekend by announcing that his AMAs tribute to Michael Jackson had been canceled without explanation, won Favorite Male R&B Artist.
The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After NoGrammyForGranny Trends When She Doesn’t Get Any Nominations
The Game is coming to Nicki Minaj's defense after people started a trend clowning the Queen rapper after news broke that she was not nominated for any 2023 Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Game responded to a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post noting the news of Nicki Minaj failing to be nominated for a single award at the 2023 Grammy Awards had caused her detractors to create the social media hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny.
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
50 Cent Posts Video of Himself Irritating Jay-Z By Running On Stage During Hov and Kanye West’s Performance
50 Cent took a trip down memory lane and posted a classic clip of himself irritating Jay-Z while Hov was performing. This afternoon (Nov. 17), 50 Cent went on Instagram to share a video clip that showed the moment when he ran around onstage during Jay-Z and Kanye West performing "Can't Tell Me Nothing" at the 2007 edition of Screamfest in New York City. In the snippet, Fif is seen running on stage, grinning ear-to-ear as Hov is performing, visibly irritating him.
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As Thanksgiving approaches next week, another round of new projects is primed to be your personal soundtrack as you prepare to lay down your annual feast. This week, a Compton crooner serves fans the third installment in his acclaimed mixtape series, another California-born spitter cooks up an EP with a fiery sense of empowerment, a beloved artist repping Florida delivers a new project stuffed with sounds that appeal to his cult-like following and more.
Post Malone Buys $500,000 Pinky Ring – Report
Before Post Malone wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, he treated himself to an expensive piece of bling. The "Rockstar" artist reportedly copped himself a $500,000 pinky ring. Last Tuesday (Nov. 15), famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers posted a video of Post Malone...
Fivio Foreign Thinks 21 Savage Disrespected Nas by Questioning His Relevance
Fivio Foreign believes 21 Savage disrespected Nas by recently questioning the Queens, N.Y. rap legend's relevance. TMZ caught up with Fivi at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 15), and asked the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper about 21 Savage's viral comments. "That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Saweetie, ‘Don’t Say Nothin” Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Saweetie is back and she's got something to say to her ex-boyfriends who like to kiss and tell. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie dropped her new single, "Don't Say Nothin'," from her just-released album, The Single Life. Produced by 1500 or Nothin, the bass-heavy, bouncy track features the Bay Area rapper blasting a big-mouth ex.
The Break Presents – Lil Double 0
Rap will always have certain cities that take off during an era. Right now, it feels like it's Memphis' time. There's a multitude of acts from that area who are finding success in their own ways. One of the younger names making noise is Lil Double 0, a 20 year-old who has only been rapping since 2020. Nudged into rap by personal tragedy, the slick-talking street rapper has risen through the ranks quickly, joining Future's FreeBandz Gang and racking up features with Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee and Nardo Wick along the way. But Lil Double 0's success doesn't lie in the relationships he's built; his budding charisma and gritty lyrics have gotten him here, a testament to the time he's put in.
