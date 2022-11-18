Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Does Applying for a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit?
Applying for a new credit card can affect your credit score in a few different ways. If a lender does a hard inquiry, it will lower your score by a few points -- but there are other implications beyond that upfront impact. It's important to understand how the process works so you can pick the best strategy for your circumstances.
TechRadar
Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns
An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
Exclusive: TransUnion testing new "token" to revamp data security
Credit reporting agency TransUnion is testing a new token-based technology to prevent sensitive customer information from being shared whenever a third party requests a credit report, the vendor behind the tech first told Axios. Why it matters: If adopted, the token could allow TransUnion to encrypt customers' sensitive data and...
The 9 Best Credit Cards With No Foreign Transaction Fees 2022
If you’re planning a trip out of the U.S., you’ve probably started to worry about how you’re going to pay for things once you get there. To avoid running around with a pocket full of cash — a situation we DON’T recommend — a no foreign transaction fee credit card might be your solution.
How to See If You’re Prequalified for a Credit Card
Seeing if you’re prequalified is a common first step to applying for a new credit card. It’s a way to evaluate potential credit card offers and see where you stand based on your credit profile before you take the risk of submitting to a credit check. But a...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
The 14 Best Credit Cards of November 2022
Picking a credit card can be a daunting task. There is no one credit card that will fit every person’s needs perfectly. Instead, you have to think through what is most important to you. Do you want miles or points? Foreign transaction fees? Rewards on dining, groceries, or travel?
CNBC
If you use Snapchat, you could get a $117 check from a data privacy lawsuit—the deadline to apply is Saturday
It could pay to use Snapchat, even if you haven't checked the app in years. Snap Inc., the social media app's parent company, is set to pay out $35 million to current and former Illinois residents for allegedly storing their facial recognition data without their consent. If you lived in...
NASDAQ
Best Banks and Credit Unions for Seniors of 2022-2023
Managing your finances is important at any age. But for those nearing or in the retirement years, finding a bank that helps you keep your money secure is even more critical. The best banks for seniors offer perks like waived fees and discounts on products and services, which are all designed to make life easier and help those life savings last longer.
Business Insider
4 reasons why you should use a credit card instead of a debit card
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Using a debit card instead of...
Consumer Bureau Guidance Takes on Junk Fees Charged by Banks
CFPB takes steps to help banks avoid charging illegal fees, harming consumers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken steps to help protect consumers from "junk fees" charged by banks and financial institutions. The guidance will also help prevent banks from running afoul of current law on illegal fees.
What Do Credit Card Numbers Mean?
To the untrained eye, credit card numbers might appear to be nothing but a series of random numbers haphazardly thrown together. But they are anything but: Credit card numbers are created using...
CNET
What Is a Credit Card Chargeback?
A credit card "chargeback" happens when a bank reverses a payment to resolve a dispute. If you notice a fraudulent charge or inaccurate payment amount, or you're dissatisfied with a product or service you paid for, you can initiate a chargeback with your card issuer. Your company will then reach out to the merchant's bank, and provide it with an opportunity to refute the claim. If the cardholder's bank determines that the purchase was invalid, you will receive a refund for the transaction. Here's everything you need to know about credit card chargebacks.
salestechstar.com
Evidence of a Data Breach Resulting From the Ransomware Attack on Uponor – The Company Is Making Progress on Operations Recovery
Evidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery. Uponor was subject to a ransomware attack, which impacted its operations in Europe and North America. The company took immediate action to investigate and remediate the situation. Based...
itsecuritywire.com
3 Biggest Threats to Data
Cybercriminals that are able to successfully execute a data breach on an organization can be the biggest threat to its business continuity. Evolving compliance policies globally and customers becoming more aware of their right to privacy have made it mandatory for organizations to secure their data from severe data threats and risks. As the modern threat landscape has evolved tremendously, and cybercriminals are primarily targeting data because it is one of the most lucrative revenue-generating models for them. Modern enterprises need to have a thorough understanding of their data security threats to implement proactive measures to minimize the impact of data breaches. Data security should be one of the top priorities of CDOs and CISOs. Following are a few biggest data threats that can potentially harm brand images, and can have legal litigations resulting in huge financial losses:
American Express customers complain about several problems, company says system is restored
American Express said Friday that some of its cardholders are having problems using their credit cards and that they were working to "resolve" the problem.
CNET
Are Online Banks Safe?
If you're comfortable using a computer or smartphone, using an online bank can be a convenient way to manage your finances without ever stepping into a branch. People who are accustomed to visiting a bank to do business with a teller (or ATM) may find online banking strange or presume it to be risky. But online banks are quite safe to use if they are federally insured -- and you take a few simple steps to protect your personal information.
dailycoin.com
Report: Scammers are Buying Dark Web KYC Identities for Crypto Theft
Scammers are buying KYC information for as low as $8. “Professional KYC actors” are assuming CEO roles for fraudulent crypto projects. Most websites that audit crypto projects are “worthless” and “superficial.”. A Certik investigation released on Thursday revealed a thriving underground market where people sell their...
TechCrunch
India’s securities depository CDSL says malware compromised its network
On Friday, the securities depository said in a filing with India’s National Stock Exchange that it detected malware affecting “a few of its internal machines.”. “As a matter of abundant caution, the company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market,” the filing said.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Comments / 0