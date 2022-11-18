Read full article on original website
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Is Emily Ratajkowski in Her Solo Poly Era?
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson semi-broke the internet after fans discovered the two were dating. Well, prepare for another mindf-ck because according to Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok, she might be in her solo polyamorous era. In the TikTok video, Ratajkowski lipsyncs Haley lu Richardson and HBO‘s hilarious trending audio. ”I...
Taylor Swift Expresses Her Anger Toward's Ticketmaster's Anti-Hero Move on Canceled Sales
Taylor Swift has released a statement regarding the Ticketmaster fiasco that involved the ticket distribution company to cancel public sales of the musician’s The Eras Tour due to “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”. Swift took to her Instagram Story to share a lengthy message for fans, explaining her side...
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in NYC
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, first linked back in September, were spotted out at dinner once again in New York City, further fueling dating rumors. The two were reportedly seen on a date on Friday, dining at Cipriani along with the Don’t Look Up star’s friend Vivi Nevo. While the pair have yet to make their romance public or official as of writing, they were first captured together in September at a New York Fashion Week afterparty, with a source later sharing that they are “having a good time.” Earlier this month, another source stated that the model is “trying to be mindful of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship.”
Margot Robbie Is Now a Bottega Veneta Girlie
Margot Robbie seems to have entered a new style era, putting her Chanel days behind. The actor, who was named brand ambassador for the Parisian house in 2018, attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles wearing a green number from Bottega Veneta‘s Resort 2023 collection.
Elon Musk Likes Kanye West’s ‘Shalom’ Tweet Following Antisemitic Tirades
The controversial rapper posted the tweet after weeks of silence on the platform and a firestorm over his disturbing comments about Jewish people.
Jisoo and Camila Cabello Unexpectedly Team Up on Stage at BLACKPINK Concert
BLACKPINK has concluded their long-awaited North American tour, finishing off in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20. While the BORN PINK concert featured never-before-seen performances such as Jennie‘s unreleased solo track, Jisoo surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration with Camila Cabello. The K-pop star took the stage with to...
Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti Reunite To Discuss Their Favorite 'You' Scene
Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti have reunited to talk all-things You. The actors, who starred together on Seasons 2 and 3 until Pedretti’s character Love Quinn-Goldberg is killed by Badgley’s character, Joe Goldberg, discussed their favorite scene on his Podcrushed podcast. “Episode two,” Badgley admitted. “All those therapy...
‘Her hurt was too great’: My best friend’s bipolar disorder and me
No one ever tells you that friendships can sometimes come to a shuddering halt. Especially the ones you thought would last a lifetime. For me and Sheryl*, it happened just before we reached a milestone. We’d been in each other’s lives for nearly 10 years, going from fresh-faced college students to friends to, later, flatmates. I never foresaw it crashing and burning as hard as it did.Sheryl’s bipolar disorder became bigger than our years of friendship. It got to a point where I, as well as our close mutual friends, could not keep her safe from herself. There were manic...
Blake Lively’s Gives the "Granny Chic" Manicure Trend a Youthful Update
A current trend in beauty has made “Granny chic” a “thing” throughout how we’re styling our hair, makeup and nails. There’s something so alluring about the Martha Stewart, Ina Garten look. It just serves rich energy. Don’t believe us? See Blake Lively’s display of “granny chic” nails to pique your interest.
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting Due to Risk of Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth is reportedly taking a break from acting after finding out he has a higher risk than the average person of developing Alzheimer’s disease. As reported by Vanity Fair, the Thor actor took genetic tests for the documentary series Limitless in which he explores how to age slower. The results showed that he has two copies of the gene APOE4 — one from his mother and the other from his father — which have been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s — defined as “a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life.”
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Animal Print Hu NMD Returns in "Grey"
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back at it again, gearing up for the release of their latest Hu NMD style. The pair are revisiting an animal print iteration of the shoe they released earlier this year in June. Maintaining the original silhouette of the shoe, the design features a cheetah-inspired pattern knitted onto the sock-like upper. An updated version of its predecessor, the sneaker comes in a monochrome “Grey” colorway, featuring different shades for added contrast. The shoes are complete with dark gray-colored shoelaces and a BOOST sole, while a pop of neon green is found on the Pharrell Williams and Trefoil branding on the heel tab.
