cbs17

Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
cbs17

Wade Avenue westbound reopens after water main break in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wade Avenue westbound has reopened after several hours following a water main break. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed to CBS 17 Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. that a water main break shut down lanes of Wade Avenue westbound between Duplin Road and Dixie Trail. All lanes...
cbs17

Section of Wade Ave. In Raleigh closed for water main repair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of westbound Wade Avenue is closed for a water main repair, officials said. The westbound lanes of Wade Avenue are closed from Brooks Avenue to Dixie trail. Drivers will be detoured off Wade Avenue and “will turn right on Brooks Ave., left on Grant Ave.,...
cbs17

Residents, dog displaced after Durham fire: officials

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham residents and a dog are displaced after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 800 block of Gerard Street near West Chapel Hill Street.
cbs17

Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
