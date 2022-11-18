Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
Brown ready to lift St. Aug's program to new heights
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
cbs17
Wade Avenue westbound reopens after water main break in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wade Avenue westbound has reopened after several hours following a water main break. The Raleigh Police Department confirmed to CBS 17 Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. that a water main break shut down lanes of Wade Avenue westbound between Duplin Road and Dixie Trail. All lanes...
cbs17
Section of Wade Ave. In Raleigh closed for water main repair
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of westbound Wade Avenue is closed for a water main repair, officials said. The westbound lanes of Wade Avenue are closed from Brooks Avenue to Dixie trail. Drivers will be detoured off Wade Avenue and “will turn right on Brooks Ave., left on Grant Ave.,...
cbs17
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of Raleigh Christmas Parade performer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade. The calls were released to CBS 17 one day after Hailey’s parents, Trey and April Brooks shared a...
cbs17
Residents, dog displaced after Durham fire: officials
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham residents and a dog are displaced after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 800 block of Gerard Street near West Chapel Hill Street.
cbs17
Missing driver: I-40 ramp reopens as police investigate crash in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An I-40 ramp has reopened in Cary as police continue the investigation into a missing driver. Just before 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-40, a single-car crashed and overturned, causing the closure of the ramp at Exit 290 in Cary, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
cbs17
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday. The girl, who attends West Edgecombe Middle School, was getting off a school bus...
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
cbs17
Selma updates safety precautions for Christmas parade after deadly Raleigh parade tragedy
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Selma has updated its safety procedures for its Christmas Parade following the deadly Christmas Parade in Raleigh. Selma joins the list of other towns that are updating their safety measures. Other towns and cities include Cary, Knightdale, Durham and Youngsville. “The Town...
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
cbs17
Triangle towns, cities making parade safety changes after Raleigh tragedy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the death of a little girl at Saturday’s Raleigh Christmas Parade, some municipalities are reconsidering safety protocols ahead of their holiday parades. CARY. The Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in downtown Cary. Two weeks ahead of the...
cbs17
Driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past, warrants say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver charged in the Saturday death of a Raleigh Christmas Parade dancer was assigned to “driver improvement” in the past and told police he works on the safety systems of cars, according to warrants in the case. Landen Christopher Glass, 20, of...
Drivers have new route to use on the Fayetteville Outer Loop; NCDOT opens new section of I-295
According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
cbs17
Raleigh parade victim remembered by parents, other towns discuss parade safety plans
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of an 11-year-old girl hit and killed by a truck during Raleigh’s Christmas Parade are remembering her. In a statement to The News & Observer, Trey and April Brooks said their daughter Hailey Brooks was killed during the parade. The family remembers...
