It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
In New York, the beautiful but invasive spotted lanternfly is not just a New York City problem. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of spotted lanternflies – by using community reports and digital mapping – shows that at least 16 New York counties have confirmed sightings of the bug to date.
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
New York State is filled with beautiful places to go for a hike all year round © Katie Dobies / Getty Images. Manhattan’s concrete jungle may get New York’s marquee treatment, but the state’s natural beauty lies outside of the five boroughs. Many regions of the Empire State have picturesque natural wonders, ideal for stunning and memorable hikes.
Do you know what to do when approached by wildlife? The answer to this question would be, depending on the animal that presents itself to us. At times, we think that we may know what to do when an animal or predator is near us. However, at that very moment, it may seem unclear.
Wait...you mean there's more than one kind of stuffing? WHO KNEW?. The big holiday that we celebrate called Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year. This year, it will be on November 24. Each year, Google comes out with a report on what exactly people are searching...
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
Two retail cannabis licenses for operations in the city of Binghamton have received state approval. The Cannabis Control Board on Monday granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on a provisional basis. On Point Cannabis Inc. was one of the Binghamton applications to receive approval. The firm's Damien Cornwell declined...
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Ahead of its big meeting tomorrow, New York’s Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management have released the much-anticipated draft regulations governing the state’s marijuana marketplace – in addition to recommending dozens of applicants for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license, along with a slew of other regulatory resolutions.
In another example of "you never know what you're gonna see in New York," a man dressed as a medieval knight was spotted walking down Vestal Parkway. As you can see, this gentleman is taking a casual stroll down Vestal Parkway dressed like an extra on Game of Thrones. He was also carrying a flag that said "Knights of America" which may be an organization or his own personal club with just one other member who apparently forgot his renaissance outfit for this casual stroll.
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
According to the CDC, Broome County has moved back into the medium risk zone for COVID-19 as we head into the weekend.
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
