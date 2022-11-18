ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

These Political Gag Gifts Are Equal Parts Ridiculous and Hilarious

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. “Gag gifts” are off-beat (typically relatively inexpensive) gifts intended to evoke laughter and maybe even comical disgust—the good old-fashioned whoopie cushion instantly comes to mind. They make awesome stocking stuffers, fun white elephant gifts, and just awesome gifts for those who have a solid sense of humor or just simply live for a prank.
Daily Beast

While ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Was a Disaster, Its Holiday Special Is a Delight

It’s that time of year—you know, the time to put on The Holiday and The Family Stone on repeat. The period of time when watching every Rankin/Bass holiday special is socially acceptable. The holiday season, when the only thing louder than Bruce Willis fighting baddies is your family arguing over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. (It is.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy