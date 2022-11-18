Read full article on original website
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency
The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Yankees and Mariners discussing potential Gleyber Torres trade
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it known to other GMs around the league that his infielders were available for trade. Notably, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Gleyber Torres seem to be on the market, with the Seattle Mariners actually showing interest in Torres to plug their vacancy at second base.
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Apparently the Brandon Nimmo sweepstakes comes down to the Blue Jays and Mets
Now, you might be asking why I’m putting any stock into some random guy on Twitter with just over 600 followers and no verification badge. This is because Boboa came out of nowhere around this time last year with a report that the Blue Jays had agreed to a deal with Kevin Gausman that was worth around $100 million over five years. A few days later, the news broke that Gausman had signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Mariners reportedly targeting 2-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Seattle Mariners are serious about improving their roster heading into 2023, and it seems they are big game hunting in MLB free agency. While the Mariners finished behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and then were eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the eventual World Series champions, Seattle had a very good season in 2022.
Braves Reveal Their Latest Frugal Signing
With the 8 p.m. ET deadline approaching to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players, the Atlanta Braves have already gotten one out of the way. Today, it was announced that the Braves and left-hander Tyler Matzek agreed upon a two-year, $3.1 million contract to avoid arbitration. The left-hander also has a...
Insider reveals interesting detail regarding Jose Altuve and Astros' cheating scandal
The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series Champions, but the stigma from 2017's cheating scandal still lingers around the franchise and the players who remain, including Jose Altuve. However, in Peter Gammons' latest for The Athletic, he reveals a new wrinkle to the story that won't die. Once the...
Why the Brewers should look to target this former division-rival pitcher
The tender deadline is always full of surprises. For the Brewers, they ended up holding onto 14 of their 18 arbitration eligible players. They also gained a new pitcher via trade in Javy Guerra. However, across the league there are now some intriguing players who are available. One of those is a former division rival relief pitcher from the Cardinals. That is Alex Reyes. The Brewers should look to target him.
Five possible landing spots for free agent Xander Bogaerts
The shortstop market this winter is absolutely stacked, and Xander Bogaerts is arguably the best of the bunch. That is why he is sure to have many suitors competing for his services over the next few months in MLB free agency. Players like American League MVP Aaron Judge and New...
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players
Rios has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his Dodger career, which began in 2019. Rios has played in just 112 games over the course of the last four seasons, and just 52 since 2021. This year, the power-hitting lefty was hitting .244 with seven home runs, before...
MLB Insider Predicts New Owner Brings in Well Known President/CEO
Over at The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together a list of 25 offseason predictions, some of which are serious, some silly, and some in between, although he doesn't clarify which predictions fall into which categories. A few of his predictions involved the Angels, and one didn't but should have — he predicted Tyler Anderson would accept the qualifying offer from the Dodgers, when in fact he signed with the Angels.
Report: Mets Pitching duo on Chicago Cubs’ radar
Questions have remained over how exactly the Chicago Cubs would address their pitcher needs. While the early free-agent links around the Chicago Cubs have been centered on the shortstops, followers of the sport know that they need to add a few starting pitchers this offseason. We’ve heard the mention of Kodai Senga of Japan, but that’s been the only big name attached to the Cubs on the pitching market until now.
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
