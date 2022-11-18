Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
‘Older’ man, woman dead in Clearfield residence; male relative in house surrenders to police
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and woman were found dead by a family member in their Clearfield residence Wednesday afternoon in what police are calling a double homicide. Clearfield City Police Chief Kelly Bennett told reporters that a family member who visited the residence...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Ensign College student arrested for carrying loaded gun on Salt Lake City campus
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Ensign College student was arrested Monday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun on the private school’s Salt Lake City campus. Police say Bohdan Yurchenko, a student at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-owned college,...
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested for murder in weekend shooting outside nightclub in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — A Southern Utah man has been arrested and booked into jail in connection with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman over the weekend. Nichole Olsen, 29, was shot and killed outside a nightclub near 300 S. West Temple in Salt Lake City around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have arrested 37-year-old Dustin Pedersen in connection with her murder.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases video of Nov. 8 OICI incident; says man shot expected to live
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released body-worn camera footage from the department’s Officer Involved Critical incident Nov. 8 of this year in a garage near a residence in the East Central neighborhood of the city. The partially redacted...
Gephardt Daily
U of U police release details on residence hall ‘threat’ incident, apology for communication delays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police and the student housing office have released additional information on a residence hall incident over the weekend that sparked rumors of an active shooter. There was never an active shooter in the incident, which began...
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting near downtown nightclub surrenders, is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old suspect has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials after the fatal shooting Sunday of Nicole Olsen near a downtown nightclub. The suspect, Dustin Pedersen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a single count...
Suspect of fatal SLC nightclub shooting facing murder charge
The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
WATCH: Chaotic video shows events leading to officer-involved shooting
Body cam video released by Salt Lake City police shows the chaotic moments that led to officers firing at a 37-year-old man.
Man with history of manslaughter arrested after following students into Highland High and threatening violence
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2007 after reportedly killing his mother two years prior is now facing a new charge of burglary after police say he followed two girls into Highland High School on Nov. 17 and shared with a school administrator that “he was there to hurt kids.”
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
kvnutalk
Logan Tabernacle vandalized – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement is investigating after someone spray painted profanity and vulgar pictures on the front doors the Logan Tabernacle. The vandalism is suspected to have occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said an area leader of The Church of Jesus...
kjzz.com
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
Utah man who killed his mother arrested for following girls into high school
A man was arrested last week for allegedly following two teenage girls into a local high school and saying he was there to hurt kids.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
