Portland, OR

Bleacher Report

Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Foot Injury

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks

No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan

Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons

Anthony Davis scored 38 points to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. It was the second straight dominant performance from the eight-time All-Star, who tallied 37 points in Sunday's win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also recorded 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes against the Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Isn't Thinking About a Trade Despite Being Benched

Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks. Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):. "Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

