FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bleacher Report
Report: Rivals Wonder If Pistons Shut Down Cade Cunningham to Land Victor Wembanyama
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his left shin and is considered to be out indefinitely, though he hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. However, rival executives are wondering whether the Pistons would prefer Cunningham to "shut it...
Hawks try to maintain good vibes on road, visit Cavs
The Atlanta Hawks will try to continue their road success on Monday when they travel to Cleveland, where the Cavs
Bleacher Report
Report: Blazers Fan Removed from Game for Racist Comments Toward Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was escorted from the team's 118-113 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday after reportedly directing racial remarks at Utah's Jordan Clarkson, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News. Clarkson didn't comment on the situation when talking to reporters after the game. The fan was...
Bleacher Report
Woj: 76ers' Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Foot Injury
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a "small fracture" in his left foot, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey suffered the injury in the first half of Philly's 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. He appeared to tweak his foot while driving to the basket and stepping on Jevon Carter's foot in the first half.
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Explains Confrontation With 76ers Arena Workers On Court After Loss
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo called his postgame confrontation with Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell and a Wells Fargo Center employee Friday an "unfortunate event." Antetokounmpo was trying to shoot free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 road loss when Harrell—who wanted to get his own work in—took the ball from...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Hyped by Joel Embiid's Late-Game Heroics as 76ers Beat Giannis, Bucks
No James Harden. No Tobias Harris. No problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who also lost Tyrese Maxey in Friday's game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers defeated the Bucks 110-102 at Wells Fargo Center to improve to 8-7 on the season. And while it was a full-team effort after Maxey exited with a left foot injury in the first half, it was Joel Embiid who put the team on his back.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Delights NBA Twitter with 38-Point, 25-Rebound Debut in Taiwan
Former NBA star Dwight Howard was dominant in his T1 League debut in Taiwan on Saturday, leaving NBA analysts and fans buzzing on Twitter. Howard, who played for seven different teams during his 18-year NBA career and was an eight-time All-Star, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and one-time NBA champion, dazzled with 38 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in a 120-115 win for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely; Shin Injury May Be Stress Fracture
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will reportedly remain out indefinitely while working to determine the best course of treatment for his shin injury. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday the Pistons are "trying to determine if surgery is needed." It's "feared" the 2022 NBA All-Rookie First Team selection suffered a stress fracture, per James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Called 'One of the Best Players in the World' After Lakers Beat Pistons
Anthony Davis scored 38 points to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. It was the second straight dominant performance from the eight-time All-Star, who tallied 37 points in Sunday's win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also recorded 16 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 34 minutes against the Pistons.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Kings' Harrison Barnes Not the Subject of Any Active Trade Talks
Harrison Barnes will reportedly remain with the Sacramento Kings for the immediate future. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320, the Kings are not actively discussing any trades involving the forward and are instead "focused on building chemistry with this group of players, and the positive start to the season."
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | November 21
New Orleans -4.5 Moneyline: New Orleans -201, Golden State +168. OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!. Warriors at Pelicans odds, spread, & more.
Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six ga
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 76ers' Matisse Thybulle Garnering 'Some Interest' Ahead of Trade Deadline
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle could be on the move before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Teams have expressed "some interest" in Thybulle in "preliminary discussions" involving the fourth-year shooting guard, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. The Sixers were projected to be one of the top teams in the...
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Has Grade 1 Strain; Injury Will Be Re-Evaluated in 1-2 Weeks
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle in the right lower leg and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the team announced Sunday night. Lillard previously said that he expected to miss some of his team's four-game road trip after...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range. Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:. Klay Thompson is making...
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Isn't Thinking About a Trade Despite Being Benched
Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks. Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):. "Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid's Performance Praised After Shorthanded 76ers' Loss to Timberwolves
Despite missing James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris because of injury, the Philadelphia 76ers nearly beat the Minnesota Timberwolves before falling at home, 112-109 on Saturday. The 76ers were in this one because of center Joel Embiid, who continues his torrid pace. Last year's NBA MVP runner-up collected 32...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Magic 'Don't Appear' to Have Heavily Pursued Trade for Star
The Orlando Magic have been trying to find reliable guard play for years, but they apparently didn't make any serious inquires to the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Magic "don't appear to have dived deeply" into the Mitchell sweepstakes before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bleacher Report
5 Realistic Trade Packages Centered Around Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Knicks with a 6-9 record. A disappointing start for the defending champions, to put it mildly. The starting lineup isn’t to blame. Stephen Curry is playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He, along with Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, are holding the team up. The Warriors' starting lineup has a plus-21.1 net rating (per Cleaning the Glass), the second-best five-man unit with over 200 possessions played.
