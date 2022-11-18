Evan Fournier isn't thinking about being traded just yet despite being benched by the New York Knicks. Fournier said, via Melvin Karsenti of Basket USA (h/t HoopsHype):. "Like I said, I’m not thinking about (a trade) yet. In 82 games, a lot of things can change. I hope it won’t be the case but there could be injuries, there could be a transfer. You never know what can happen. And to be totally genuine, my wife who is pregnant and due in February, so transferring now means I won’t see my family for several months, I won’t see my new son. I’m at a stage in my career where that’s hard, and I don’t necessarily want to go through that… So it’s a complicated situation, also on the family level. So let’s be patient for now and we’ll see.”

